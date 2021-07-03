Deep Dasgupta has picked two 'straightforward' options - Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul - to replace the injured Shubman Gill in the Indian team for their upcoming five-Test series against England.

The cricketer-turned commentator explained that Agarwal is better suited than Rahul to open in English conditions. Dasgupta feels Rahul hasn't been able to pay much attention to his defensive technique of late.

He added that Rahul will be better off in the middle-order where he can bring his improved attacking instincts to good use. Deep Dasgupta said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel on Saturday:

"There are two straightforward options - Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. My vote goes for Mayank Agarwal because, yes, he did have two or three bad performances but overall, I think his Test career has been really impressive - in India and especially overseas. For KL Rahul, see, he has opened or played in the top order throughout his life whether it's for Karnataka or India in red-ball or white-ball cricket."

Deep Dasgupta elaborated further on the matter and stated:

"But the way he has been playing white-ball cricket, his technique has changed a bit, he's become more attacking. His attacking technique has improved but his defensive technique... he hasn't paid that much attention to it. That's why I feel that KL Rahul, as far as red-ball cricket is concerned, is a very good middle-order option."

Slow and steady 🐢 pic.twitter.com/ho4kBtp7QR — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 2, 2021

Shubman Gill has reportedly aggravated a shin injury in England and is likely to be out of action for eight weeks. Mayank Agarwal's last Test outing came at the Gabba, where he featured as a middle-order batsman. KL Rahul, on the other hand, hasn't played red-ball international cricket since getting dropped from the team in 2019.

"Hanuma Vihari can also open if needed" - Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta also spoke about a couple of 'out-of-the-box' opening options. He said middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, who opened for India during the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy, could also play the role "if needed". Dasgupta said:

"If you see a bit out of the box, then we have Hanuma Vihari, who has opened before and can do it again if needed. He has the technique to do it. There's one more option as well."

Deep Dasgupta added that reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran could be India's final choice in the pecking order as far as the opening slot is concerned. He added:

"If Shubman Gill isn't available then Abhimanyu Easwaran is also available with the team. His last First-Class season wasn't that great but his career average is over 40, he's been absolutely brilliant in domestic cricket and for India A."

The five-Test series between England and India will commence on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Edited by Samya Majumdar