England bowled out for 205; Gill falls for a duck

Despite playing with 8 batsmen in the XI, England were bowled out for just 205 on Day 1 of the 4th Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley were dismissed early, Mohammed Siraj produced a brilliant 7-ball setup to send England captain Joe Root back to the pavilion.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship with a 48-run partnership. Both batsmen respected the good balls while putting away anything on offer, and the visitors were decently placed at 78/3.

Siraj provided the breakthrough once again as he trapped Bairstow in front of the stumps. Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope stitched another partnership after Stokes fell to Washington Sundar, but the latter's freak dismissal handed India the advantage once again.

Although Lawrence scored 46 off 74 balls to ensure that England crossed the 200-run mark for the first time in five innings, the rest of the tail didn't offer much resistance.

Axar Patel scalped 4 wickets for 68 runs, while Ashwin chipped in with three as well. Siraj was penetrative whenever called upon, and made up for Ishant Sharma missing most of the day's play with a reported ankle injury.

Shubman Gill falls early to England's Jimmy Anderson

The runs have dried up a touch for Shubman Gill

India opener Shubman Gill fell for a 3-ball duck. He missed a rather straight delivery from England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket Jimmy Anderson, and walked back disconsolate.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently at the crease without further incident, and India are at 7/1. The hosts will look to get through to stumps without losing another wicket, and bat throughout tomorrow to take a sizeable lead into the latter half of the Test match.