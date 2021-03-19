England docked 20% match fee for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

England cricket team

The England cricket team has been fined 20% of its match fees for their slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India beat the visitors by eight runs in a close encounter to level the five-match series 2-2.

ICC Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon and third umpire Virender Sharma had levelled the charges. England captain Eoin Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

England falter in tall chase in the fourth T20I

England won the toss for the third time in the series and put India into bat in the fourth T20I. A brilliant 57 from Suryakumar Yadav and a sizzling 37 off 18 balls from Shreyas Iyer lifted India to 185 for 8.

In response, Jason Roy (40 off 27) and Ben Stokes (46 off 23) made key contributions. However, the visitors fell tantalisingly short.

Shardul Thakur dismissed Stokes and Morgan off consecutive balls to derail the England chase and turn the game on its heels. With the win, India ended the trend of the chasing team winning matches in the series.

Speaking after the loss, England skipper Morgan said that it was the closest game of the series, and India thoroughly deserved the win. He said in this regard:

“There was a lot more dew throughout the game, and the game ebbed and flowed a lot. The swing and momentum of the game went back to India, and the last over made it interesting. We are just trying to learn as much as we can in this series. The progression to the World Cup in seven months is important.”

The England captain continued:

"We were very happy at the halfway stage knowing that dew was around. The ball didn't turn much, and we were in control. In overs 16 and 17, we lost three wickets in eight balls, and that set us back. It just leaves too much for the bowlers against a top-quality side,” he added.

The series decider will be played in Ahmedabad on Saturday.