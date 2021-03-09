“England are the firm favourites in the ODI and T20 series” – Monty Panesar 

Monty Panesar has opined that England are the favourites in the five-match T20I series against India that starts in Ahmedabad on March 12. The former left-arm spinner also thinks the visitors could win the ODI leg of their tour as well.

England, who endured a 1-3 defeat in the Test series, are ranked first in both ODIs and T20Is. India, meanwhile, are no. 2 in ODIs and no. 3 in T20Is, as per the latest ICC rankings.

After the drubbing in the Test series, Monty Panesar feels England could fare better in the white-ball leg of their tour, as the Eoin Morgan-led visitors are back at full strength.

“With the white ball tour, England will come to their forte. England are the firm favourites in the ODI and T20I series. England are stronger than India, even in India. This is where I think you will see more exciting cricket from England,” Monty Panesar told Sportskeeda ahead of England Legends' Road Safety World Series game against India Legends.

With the next T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup both to be played in India, Monty Panesar thinks it could be an excellent opportunity for the hosts to test their mettle against the best white-ball team in the game.

“Eoin Morgan’s team have every area covered and are a strong side in all conditions. With India hosting the World Cup, it’s a good opportunity for India to take a look at the world champions,” said Monty Panesar.

England's recent white-ball record against India is pretty decent

Since 2015, when they have had a resurgence in their white-ball fortunes, England and India have faced each other in seven ODIs, with the visitors winning four of these games. India won their 2016-17 home series 2-1, while England returned the favour in the return series two years later.

Virat Kohli fabulous shot to Chris Woakes

lokk at that shot.🏏 pic.twitter.com/mhSWJUJeP6 — usman Saeed (Cheeku) (@us03215) January 6, 2018

A year later, India’s only loss in the group-stage of the 2019 World Cup came against eventual champions England.

In T20Is, though, India have had the upper hand. Since 2015, India have beaten England four times in six T20Is, winning both home and away series.

During the same period, India’s win-loss ratio in T20Is reads 2.29, compared to England’s 1.58.

In ODIs, England have fared better with a win-loss ratio of 2.3, while India have 1.94.