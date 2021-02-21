"England’s rotation policy is slowly building an army of amazing cricketers" - Dale Steyn

England's rotation policy might upset some experts, but Dale Steyn believes the strategy will help the Three Lions create an 'army of amazing cricketers'.

With England set to have a busy schedule this year and the strain of staying in bio-bubbles, the English team management has adopted a rotation policy.

Jos Buttler returned home after the first Test match in Chennai thanks to England's rotation policy. Jonny Bairstow missed the first two Tests and will only become available from third Test onwards.

Many experts have raised eyebrows over such a strategy and feel there is no need for rotating a batsman or a wicketkeeper.

However, South African great Dale Steyn believes the move will pay rich dividends to England.

England’s rotation policy is slowly building a army of amazing cricketers.

We may criticize it now, but with 8 ICC tournaments scheduled for the next 8 years (basically 1 a year, so I’m told) they really not gana struggle for international experience when picking teams. #goals — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 20, 2021

In another tweet, Steyn termed the move as 'genius'.

I may also be completely wrong with the tournament’s scheduled, but that’s what I was told. Regardless, I think it’s pretty genius. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 20, 2021

Not everyone is a fan of Englan's rotation policy.

Former England captain David Gower said he was annoyed with the visitors resting a player of Jos Buttler's calibre for the box-office Test series against India.

Kumar Sangakkara echoes similar sentiments with Dale Steyn

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara also echoed Dale Steyn's sentiments recently. The Sri-Lankan said given the demands of franchise and international cricket, rotation of players is a necessity.

"Yeah, I think it (rotating players) has become a necessity with the growth of IPL and, of course, what IPL itself tells in terms of participation and the financial returns. So a lot of thought has gone through every cricket board on the way they kind of construct their program around this. England, irrespective of IPL, have put in the rest and rotation policy, and that seems to have worked quite well for them at times or most times." Sangakkara said.

There is no doubt that England's bench strength will improve on the back of such rotational policy.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will get the better of India in the ongoing Test series.

The visitors will need to win both their next Tests to book a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.