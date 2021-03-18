Eoin Morgan is England’s greatest modern-day captain: Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff has branded Eoin Morgan as 'England's greatest modern-day captain'. The former all-rounder pointed out how England didn't have an identity in white-ball cricket, but emerged as one of the best in the world under Morgan.

Andrew Flintoff acknowledged Morgan's impact and tweeted:

"In my opinion, England’s greatest modern-day captain as he’s done something no other could ever do. We’ve always had on / off success in test cricket, and we still do. But in white-ball cricket, he’s finally given England cricketan identity and have become consistently the best."

Eoin Morgan has completely transformed England's white-ball set-up after an early exit from the 2015 World Cup. Under Eoin Morgan, England won their first-ever World Cup in 2019.

They are currently leading the five-match T20I series against India 2-1. A series win here would probably make England the favorites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.

"Eoin Morgan has been a pioneer for England’s white-ball cricket" - Jos Buttler

Eoin Morgan recently made his 100th T20I appearance for England, becoming only the fourth player to do so in the game's history.

Jos Buttler handed Morgan his 100th cap on the special occasion and termed the skipper the pioneer for England's white-ball cricket.

"Morgan has been a pioneer for England’s white-ball cricket. He's taken English white-ball cricket to a place it's never been before, and I think he's done that in quite an incredible way. I know how much everyone enjoys playing for him and the environment that he's created," Buttler said.

Along with his captaincy, Eoin Morgan has been a vital contributor with the bat for England in the T20I format. In 100 matches, the 34-year-old has amassed 2306 runs at a strike rate of 138.99.