"Every time I see Ajinkya Rahane bat these days, he doesn't give you that kind of security"- Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Ajinkya Rahane doesn't instil the same security and confidence with his batting like he used to before.

The former India international added that Ajinkya Rahane seems to be short on confidence after the latter was dismissed for 27 on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

James Anderson claims the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane at the stroke of lunch, and it's a good session for England!



India are 80/4, trailing by 125.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/I5PFQi1edE — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

Speaking about Ajinkya Rahane's scoring woes, Sanjay Manjrekar said that the batsman seems to have some issues with his batting.

"Every time I see him bat these days, he doesn't give you that kind of security the team needs or his fans would want to see. Just something that has been wrong with his batting for a long time now," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

The former India international further added:

"He scored freely but wasn't giving too much confidence to the batsman who were watching from the dressing room. He must have felt that he might just play some shots. Ajinkya Rahane these days, everytime I see him bat, he is short on confidence and a batsman who seems extremely insecure."

After bundling out England cheaply in the first innings, India have found it tough to get going on Day 2. Ajinkya Rahane came to the crease at 41-3 but was dismissed shortly before lunch by James Anderson.

In the ongoing series, Ajinkya Rahane is averaging a meagre 18.66 with the bat. His only significant contribution of 67 came in the first innings of the second Test.

Ajinkya Rahane's responds to his critics

Ajinkya Rahane

Before the start of the fourth Test, Ajinkya Rahane was asked about his lack of runs in a virtual press conference. The Indian batsman shot back by asking the journalist to 'fact check' before asking such questions.

"I was expecting this question... thankfully, you asked. I think you need to check your facts; you know my contribution for the team. Whenever the team needed runs, my runs are there, so you need to focus on your facts and then come up with the question. I’m a team man, everyone knows that, and whenever the team needs to perform in that particular situation, I have always done that, so I’m not too concerned about it," Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane's overall average in Indian conditions is below 40, but the batsman has improved his numbers in the country over the past few series. Without taking into account the ongoing game in Ahmedabad, in his last 11 Test Tests in India, Rahane has scored at a decent average of 43.76.

India need to win the series against England to book their place against New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at Lord's later this year.

🗣️ Ajinkya Rahane: "Winning the Test Championship final is equal to winning the World Cup."#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/eOfKZA4pVg — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2021