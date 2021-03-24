"Failures make champion players stronger" - Shikhar Dhawan on KL Rahul finding form

Shikhar Dhawan has heaped praise on his India teammate KL Rahul for staging a solid comeback with the bat in the first ODI against England in Pune.

Coming in to bat at No.5, Rahul scored 62 off 43 balls to help Team India post 317 in their stipulated 50 overs. He also claimed three catches as a wicket-keeper.

KL Rahul had a torrid time with the bat in the T20Is, scoring just 15 runs in his last five innings in international cricket.

Calling him a "much stronger player" after his string of failures, Shikhar Dhawan believes Rahul will gain a lot of confidence from his brisk fifty.

In the post-match press conference, Dhawan called KL Rahul a "class player" and believes the right-hander will bat more fluently in upcoming matches.

"It was great to see KL Rahul score a half-century. He's a class player and we all love watching him play. Failures make champion players stronger. I'm sure he's a much stronger player now. The way he came in today and helped us cross the 300-mark was great to watch. I am sure this knock will help him gain more confidence and we will watch him bat more fluently," said Shikhar Dhawan, who top-scored for India.

KL Rahul is highly-rated for his versatile abilities with the bat. Despite his string of failures, he remains India's highest-ranked T20I batsman, occupying fourth spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. He was also the recipient of the Orange Cap in IPL 2020.

Shikhar Dhawan led India's charge in 1st ODI

KL Rahul was India's preferred opener in the T20I series against England, while Shikhar Dhawan warmed the bench after failing in the first T20I. However, the southpaw made merry of the opportunity in the opening ODI by striking a 106-ball 98. He stitched together a 105-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli, enabling Team India to build a robust platform.

A flurry of wickets put India on the back-foot. They lost four wickets for 36 runs before KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya paved the way for the hosts' recovery with an unbeaten partnership of 112 runs off just 57 balls.

9⃣8⃣ runs

1⃣0⃣6⃣ balls

1⃣1⃣ fours

2⃣ sixes@SDhawan25 narrowly misses out on a fine hundred but he has played a fine knock in the @Paytm #INDvENG ODI series opener. 👍👍#TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/MiuL1livUt pic.twitter.com/FnLYxbkw0H — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021