"Have India just bluffed England?" - Fans on Twitter question hosts' playing XI for 3rd Test

India's selection choices for the 3rd Test against England have divided opinions on Twitter.

Coming off a huge victory in Chennai, Virat Kohli and co. made two changes to the playing XI. The first, Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion for Mohammed Siraj, was on expected lines considering the pace spearhead's importance in the pink-ball encounter.

However, Kuldeep Yadav, who made his Test comeback after two years in the last Test, has been dropped yet again to make way for all-rounder Washington Sundar. Yadav was the last to bowl in both innings of the 2nd Test and returned 2 wickets from just over 12 overs.

The decision has raised eyebrows because of two reasons.

Firstly, the pink ball is expected to favor seamers for longer periods than the spinners. The visitors, unlike India, have also gone with a three-pronged pace attack and only one specialist spinner.

Secondly, domestic Indian cricketers have regularly suggested that wrist-spinners are more challenging to read with the pink-ball compared to their orthodox counterparts.

India's choice could be attributed to the brownish tinge on the pitch. Many, including senior batsman Rohit Sharma, had also alluded earlier that the pitch might still favor spinners. A second school of thought suggests that the 36-all-out factor might have played in the minds of the Indians, cajoling them to extend their tail.

Both teams' polar selection choices and the unknown territory of Day-Night Test cricket have made this match even more riveting than it already was.

Many Twitter users questioned Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion, while others wanted India to go for Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder instead of Washington Sundar. The following are the best reactions.

Twitter reacts to India's playing XI changes for the 3rd Test

India think it will spin. England think it will seam. Kuldeep thinks this sucks. #INDvENG — shashreek roy (@shashreek) February 24, 2021

3 pacers was a good option and if you're still playing 3 spinners, What was Kuldeep's mistake!! #INDvENG #PinkBallTest #MoteraCricketStadium — Ritvik Saxena (@imritvik) February 24, 2021

Poor team selection. Kuldeep did no wrong that he'd be dropped. India had enough batsmen and Virat's statement doesn't makes much sense that Sundar has been added for his batting. Instead you could have played Umesh with the pink ball. #INDvENG #PinkBallTest #MoteraTestMatch https://t.co/KiB9VwrY5K — Tanishq Sharma (@Tanishq72) February 24, 2021

Picking Sundar over Kuldeep feels like a defensive move. We already have Axar & Ashwin as all-rounders. Why do we need a third one? #INDvENG — Nikhil (@Nikhil22285767) February 24, 2021

India with 3 spinners v England with 4 seamers #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/UQNPdgQSf7 — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 24, 2021

Washington and Axar together?!

batdeep till 9 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rhN79unIxp — Nishant Bagga (@NishantBagga07) February 24, 2021

@bhogleharsha @cricketaakash @sanjaymanjrekar are you guys baffled with the team selection? With due respect to Sundar, Hardik would have been a better choice as he gives medium pace bowling option too! Washi was clobbered last time he played. #INDvENG @cricbuzz — Parin Shah (@ImParinShah) February 24, 2021

Have India just bluffed England or themselves here? 👀



Interesting to see how this 2 pacers vs 3 pacers pans out!#INDvENG — Shashank Choudhary (@WKShashank) February 24, 2021

Don't know why @Sundarwashi5 picks over @imkuldeep18. Such a shame @BCCI . You have to go for 20 wicket as early as you can.#BCCI #INDvENG https://t.co/ebwyiIUFIv — Prashant Shukla (@Prashan68060683) February 24, 2021

#HardikPandya could be better choice for this pitch in place for #WashingtonSundar or you shouldn't have replaced #Siraj...



Pandya can also score in the lower order...#INDvENG #PinkBallTest — Harsh Kumar (@mistri_hk) February 24, 2021

Sundar is back. This change is looking good after losing the toss.

India need his contribution with the bat too! #INDvENG — Ajitdeep (@CHAIHOLIC_) February 24, 2021

Finally England Trio playing 🔥

No umesh 😳#INDvENG — Bharath Pandhiri (@BharathPandhiri) February 24, 2021

Sundar ahead of Hardik and Umesh is a surprise too, India clearly expecting it to turn more than England...#INDvENG — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) February 24, 2021

England have picked 4 seamers and India have picked 2.

One of them has certainly made a big selection error.#INDvENG #PinkBallTest — Vishesh Monga (@infinitevishesh) February 24, 2021

India should have played 3 seamers here. #INDvENG — . (@TheRampShot) February 24, 2021

In first test Kohli said Kuldeep is similar angle to Ashwin and Sundar. And now we are playing two off spinners against a team with only one leftie in top 7! #INDvENG — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) February 24, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav's comeback in test cricket#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JHOAnFepLH — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) February 24, 2021

Virat Kohli's comments on India's playing XI changes

At the toss, skipper Virat Kohli explained the playing XI changes, pointing to the need of having depth in batting.

"Bumrah comes in for Siraj and Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav. We wanted to have a spinning option and Washi provides a lot with the bat as well. And having cushion with the bat helps especially in this situation when we bat second as the game could be evened out after the first innings," said Kohli.