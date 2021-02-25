"England's best all-rounder" - Fans on Twitter go gaga over Joe Root's fifer in Ahmedabad

England captain Joe Root put the Indian batsmen into a spin with his first-ever five-wicket haul in Test cricket to upend the 3rd India-England Test.

He returned the magnificent figures of 5-8 in his 6.2 overs - better than the combined tally of England's other 4 bowlers. With this, India were bowled out for just 145 in their first innings, with a slender lead of 33 runs.

Coming to bowl in the 42nd over of India's first innings, Joe Root sent Rishabh Pant packing on the very first ball. The pugnacious wicketkeeper-batsman tried to have a feel for the ball outside off-stump but could only manage a faint edge to the wicketkeeper.

11 dot balls later, all-rounder Washington Sundar followed suit as Joe Root dismissed him with a jaffa. The typical off-spinner pitched the ball in the middle and lured the southpaw to play forward, only for the ball to spin past his bat and knock off the bails.

Axar Patel came in next but not for long. Inscrutably, Patel went for an expensive lofted stroke on just his 2nd ball. He was too close to the pitch of the ball and it lobbed to Dom Sibley at short cover.

Ravichandran Ashwin looked comfortable in his short stay and scored the first runs off Joe Root. But Root trumped him as well, extracting a top-edge from Ashwin's lofted sweep that went straight down the neck of deep mid-wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah was the final wicket to fall as the pacer flailed for a sweep, and missed. The ball hit his back pad, and ball-tracking found it was crashing into the leg stump.

Innumerable questions were raised on Joe Root's decision to pick only one specialist spinner in Jack Leach for the turning track. The skipper answered those questions with his own bowling skills.

Twitter reacts to Joe Root's fifer

Fans on Twitter greeted Joe Root's bowling spell with amusing memes.

Nobody knows anything any more. Joe Root is currently England’s best all-rounder. — (((Dave Meldrum))) (@vicardave) February 25, 2021

Going with 3 pace bowlers looks like a mistake but doesn’t matter when you’ve got Joe Root. Incredible. — WienerSchnitzel 💙 (@Schnitzel1972) February 25, 2021

Bess would have probably gone for figures off 3-60 from 15 overs or something so Joe root said 👇#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XOfAavgvPA — Open mike beagle (@OMBishere) February 25, 2021

Joe Root after putting himself on and getting Rishabh Pant for 1 with his first ball: pic.twitter.com/jmzgZsJgok — The Simpsons Cricket (@SimpsonsCricket) February 25, 2021

After Seeing Indian Batsman Giving Wicket To Joe Root..



Me Rn -#EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/gyHSPFUp8F — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) February 25, 2021

India 125-8 Joe root 3-0. Don’t you just ❤️ Test cricket pic.twitter.com/N0etgEVUNr — simon hughes (@theanalyst) February 25, 2021

Joe Root is taking wickets before I've even managed to get the tweet that he's bowling typed out. pic.twitter.com/PWywQqYCJO — Is Joe Root Bowling? (@RootBowling) February 25, 2021

Shane Warne bowling average in Asia: 26.81



Joe Root bowling average in Asia 22.90 pic.twitter.com/sDGK8BIsWQ — Is Joe Root Bowling? (@RootBowling) February 25, 2021

Indian batting to Joe Root, the bowler! pic.twitter.com/HcQZpXh0Qn — Bhavya Shah (@Bk_shah1) February 25, 2021

And yet again.

.

.

.

The British turned out to be the Root of all problems for India.#ENGvIND #JoeRoot — Oninthough (@theoninthough) February 25, 2021

Joe Root after one pre-match conversation with Jeetan#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AHmBe7obH0 — The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) February 25, 2021

Sehwag and Hammond are the only players to hold a test 5fer with more double centuries the Joe Root. Great company for Root to chase down.#INDvsENG — Oli Lewis (Joltic) (@JolticIsABot) February 25, 2021

Joe root to Indian team today #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aSjxUJQkTG — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) February 25, 2021

2021 is Joe Root's year, We are just existing in it. #INDvENG — ѕнυвнaм (@Walkingmiless) February 25, 2021

Twitterati troll India for poor batting show

Netizens didn't hold back from trolling the home side. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with his 66, but apart from him, no batsman could even cross 30.

Just imagine Indian team without @ImRo45 in this series vs England. take every match of series so far and compare team total score and Rohit individual score. if Rohit was not playing then India had score only 100 runs in innings 4 times. #INDvsENG #IndiavsEngland #saviorsharma — Meet Patel (@meetpatel_18) February 25, 2021

India could not even cross 150, 145 runs all out. Apart from Rohit Sharma, no one else could show his good performance.3 players ( Pujara,Axar & Sundar) who are out in 0 runs. #INDvENG #INDvsENG https://t.co/bLNI6CS8gh — APM Memes (@ApmMemes) February 25, 2021

Rahane 25 innings 19 dismissals against spin since 2017🚶🚶🚶...#INDvsENG — 🇰@✒🍸🈷🎵 (@exPSYCHEting) February 25, 2021

India Did The Same Mistake That England Did Yesterday🙄🙄.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pr0kCBNkfz — MuSawer (@Musawer45354782) February 25, 2021

A session without losing a wicket or losing 7 wickets in a single session, India can do both. #INDvsENG — Harsh Raikar (@notsoharshhh) February 25, 2021

India should just drop it and let England win. Def not a championship worth material :'( #INDvsENG — Abhilash (@ab_padhi) February 25, 2021