"So near, yet so far!" - Twitterati distraught as Washington Sundar remains stranded on 96*

Washington Sundar, for the second time in the series, has missed out on his maiden Test hundred. The youngster, who scored 85 in the first Test, was just four runs away from a well-deserved ton. However, he ran out of partners and was left standed on 96*.
Distraught, Washington Sundar quietly walked off the field. The youngster couldn't believe his luck as he missed out on his maiden Test ton through no fault of his own.
Fans on Twitter react to Washington Sundar's heartbreak
Fans were heartbroken after the 21-year-old missed out on a three-figure score, despite batting so well. While some took to Twitter to console Washington Sundar, others congratulated him for stepping up with the bat yet again.
Washington Sundar's father was skeptical about his son missing out on a hundred on his Test debut in Brisbane. But fans feel he will be proud of the way Sundar batted under pressure. Here's what they had to say about the all-rounder's heroic knock:
Team India resumed Day 3 in a dominant position, with their lead inching closer to the three-figure mark. Both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel gave England absolutely no chance of making inroads into the Indian tail. The duo scored at a brisk pace and didn't shy away from dispatching loose deliveries.
The pair added 106 runs for the eighth wicket and further strengthened the hosts' position in the game. But just as Sundar looked set to reach his maiden Test hundred, disaster struck.
Axar Patel mindlessly ran down the wicket, trying to steal a quick single when Washington Sundar hit the ball straight to mid-on. There was never a run there and Sundar rightly sent Patel back. But the latter just fell short of his crease at the non-striker's end, despite putting in a desperate dive.
Ishant Sharma, who came in next, does have a reputation for being a solid blocker. But he ended up missing a straight delivery and was trapped in front by Ben Stokes. With just one wicket remaining, it was all down to Mohammed Siraj to help Sundar reach his landmark.
But the pacer was also cleaned up by Stokes as Sundar was left high and dry again. Nevertheless, his 96* was extremely crucial for Team India, given the situation they were in when he walked out to bat.