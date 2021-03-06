"So near, yet so far!" - Twitterati distraught as Washington Sundar remains stranded on 96*

Washington Sundar, for the second time in the series, has missed out on his maiden Test hundred. The youngster, who scored 85 in the first Test, was just four runs away from a well-deserved ton. However, he ran out of partners and was left standed on 96*.

Distraught, Washington Sundar quietly walked off the field. The youngster couldn't believe his luck as he missed out on his maiden Test ton through no fault of his own.

Fans on Twitter react to Washington Sundar's heartbreak

Fans were heartbroken after the 21-year-old missed out on a three-figure score, despite batting so well. While some took to Twitter to console Washington Sundar, others congratulated him for stepping up with the bat yet again.

Washington Sundar's father was skeptical about his son missing out on a hundred on his Test debut in Brisbane. But fans feel he will be proud of the way Sundar batted under pressure. Here's what they had to say about the all-rounder's heroic knock:

Feel for Washington Sundar, unbeaten on 96 from 174 balls including 10 fours and 1 six - missed out his maiden hundred by 4 runs as India has been all-out for 365 runs in first innings. Painful end to a great knock under pressure. pic.twitter.com/UyKeBAVRfM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2021

85* in the first Test.

96* in the fourth Test.



Washington Sundar missed out two hundreds in the series as both times he run-out of partners at the other end. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar's dad right now pic.twitter.com/YkjkB6BBF0 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 6, 2021

Feel for Washington Sundar, missed out on a well deserving century. What a knock by him, 96 not out! Hope his father won't be disappointed this time. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar in Tests:



Ind: 161/5 & He scored 62 vs Aus

Ind: 265/5 & He scored 22 vs Aus

Ind: 192/5 & He scored 85 vs Eng

Ind: 146/6 & He scored 96 vs Eng



Each innings turned the game 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 6, 2021

Why is a 96* less valuable than a century? #WashingtonSundar #Perception — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 6, 2021

Meanwhile Washington Sundar's father who went to refill popcorn between ad break. pic.twitter.com/Wge3qQQFSU — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 6, 2021

Feel sad for Washington Sundar. Now two Times in this Test Series he missed well deserved hundred. But anyways Outstanding innings played by Washington Sundar in under pressure situation. Well played, Sundar. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/txXQ0orcNv — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar Father waiting for Ishant and Siraj #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ol60XmhhzW — Jitesh Godara (@JiteshGodara22) March 6, 2021

#INDvENG#WashingtonSundar

*after playing very good inning everytime but not getting his century*



Le Washy be like: - pic.twitter.com/zHhFYvbDBx — Meet Kotadia (@KotadiaMeet) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar after being stranded on 96* pic.twitter.com/eWZjUHhY6e — Abhishek 🚜🌾 (@ImAbhishek7_) March 6, 2021

#WashingtonSundar to other batsmans who are getting out before he make century pic.twitter.com/kmCrWjO9ck — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) March 6, 2021

Team India resumed Day 3 in a dominant position, with their lead inching closer to the three-figure mark. Both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel gave England absolutely no chance of making inroads into the Indian tail. The duo scored at a brisk pace and didn't shy away from dispatching loose deliveries.

The pair added 106 runs for the eighth wicket and further strengthened the hosts' position in the game. But just as Sundar looked set to reach his maiden Test hundred, disaster struck.

Axar Patel mindlessly ran down the wicket, trying to steal a quick single when Washington Sundar hit the ball straight to mid-on. There was never a run there and Sundar rightly sent Patel back. But the latter just fell short of his crease at the non-striker's end, despite putting in a desperate dive.

Ishant Sharma, who came in next, does have a reputation for being a solid blocker. But he ended up missing a straight delivery and was trapped in front by Ben Stokes. With just one wicket remaining, it was all down to Mohammed Siraj to help Sundar reach his landmark.

But the pacer was also cleaned up by Stokes as Sundar was left high and dry again. Nevertheless, his 96* was extremely crucial for Team India, given the situation they were in when he walked out to bat.