"Ati sundar from Washington Sundar!"- Twitterati hails youngster following a brilliant fifty

Washington Sundar has yet again justified his place in the Indian team through a scintillating half-century against England in the fourth Test. The 21-year-old played a great supporting role while Rishabh Pant notched up his maiden Test hundred in India.
All the three half-centuries of Washington Sundar in his Test career so far have come when India were in a spot of bother. This is a testament to the incredible amount of maturity that he possesses at such a young age.
Twitterati lauds Washington Sundar for a fine half-century
Although Pant was the star of the hosts' rearguard action on Day 2, fans on Twitter didn't overlook the vital contribution of Washington Sundar. They hailed the all-rounder for his exploits with the bat and this is what they had to say:
Washington Sundar walked out to bat when India were in deep trouble at 146-6. He looked resolute in defense and proved to be an ideal foil for Pant. This allowed the wicketkeeper-batsman to express himself and take the game to the opposition.
Slowly but surely, the duo took India past England's first-innings total, something that had looked bleak at Tea on Day 2. With every passing over, Washington Sundar and Pant began to look even more assured in their strokeplay.
Although Pant departed just after scoring a sensational hundred, Sundar ensured there were no further slip-ups from the hosts. He brought up his half-century and has started to stitch together another important partnership, this time with Axar Patel.
India ended Day 2 in a commanding position at 294-7, already 89 runs ahead of the visitors. Sundar is looking good, unbeaten on 60, while Patel has also got himself a good start. The duo have already added 35 runs together and would be keen to build on it.
From a position of probably conceding a first-innings lead, the turnaround from India has been sensational to say the least. The hosts will be keen to pile more misery on the England team when play resumes on Day 3.