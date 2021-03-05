"Ati sundar from Washington Sundar!"- Twitterati hails youngster following a brilliant fifty

Washington Sundar has yet again justified his place in the Indian team through a scintillating half-century against England in the fourth Test. The 21-year-old played a great supporting role while Rishabh Pant notched up his maiden Test hundred in India.

All the three half-centuries of Washington Sundar in his Test career so far have come when India were in a spot of bother. This is a testament to the incredible amount of maturity that he possesses at such a young age.

Twitterati lauds Washington Sundar for a fine half-century

Although Pant was the star of the hosts' rearguard action on Day 2, fans on Twitter didn't overlook the vital contribution of Washington Sundar. They hailed the all-rounder for his exploits with the bat and this is what they had to say:

Fifty for Washington Sundar, after two back to back ducks, he has cameback strongly with a brilliant fifty under pressure when India has slightly lost the hopes of getting first innings lead. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Washington Sundar is what Shubman Gill wishes to be. — droopyaxe (@droopyaxe1) March 5, 2021

Brilliant fifty by Washington Sundar, his batting has really been a plus point for India in Ravindra Jadeja's absence. Terrific hand this by him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2021

A Washington Sundar-Rishabh Pant partnership in Test cricket is something I hope we can get many more times in Test cricket in the future. So great to watch. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 5, 2021

Ati Sundar from Washington Sundar. 😍 pic.twitter.com/i84FCCgYMT — 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐢𝐥 🇮🇳 (@nrcexe) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Washington Sundar involved in 7th wicket stands in Tests:



123 with Shardul Thakur at Brisbane, 2021

80 with R Ashwin at Chennai, 2021

8 with R Ashwin at Ahmedabad, 2021

113 with R Pant at Ahmedabad, Today*#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 5, 2021

#RishabhPant Game changer! Splendidly supported by #WashingtonSundar, highlighting the depth of talent, deep resilience and ambition of this team. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2021

scoring 50 in almost every match.

Washington consistent Sundar#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/EJyZoSfoGW — Troll Cricket (@TrollCricket3) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Washington Sundar's Test Career



•62(144) vs AUS

•22(29) vs AUS

•85*(138) vs ENG.

•0(5) vs ENG.

•0(12) vs ENG.

•51*(97) vs ENG.



Brilliant start to his Test Cricket Career. Well done Washington Sundar. #INDvENG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 5, 2021

Saving crucial matches after top order collapse #RishabhPant and Washington sundar be like - #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kqbGp9f0KZ — JuiceSprite Boobrah (@Yorker_Gawd) March 5, 2021

Washington Sundar is the most serious thinking and focused cricketer in the Indian team.

Ahead of Ashwin and Pujara.

Washy is a bit like Dravid,it will always reflect on his eyes and body language when he gets out.

Washington Sundar and R Pant are here for a long future#INDvENG — Namra Patel 🇮🇳 (@Namra9496) March 5, 2021

If this time @Sundarwashi5 is not able to score century his father get him out of his house 😂 btw well played #washingtonsundar #INDvENG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/G2j07FDNiu — Rjan_thoughts_ (@Rajansh40461102) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Washington Sundar walked out to bat when India were in deep trouble at 146-6. He looked resolute in defense and proved to be an ideal foil for Pant. This allowed the wicketkeeper-batsman to express himself and take the game to the opposition.

Slowly but surely, the duo took India past England's first-innings total, something that had looked bleak at Tea on Day 2. With every passing over, Washington Sundar and Pant began to look even more assured in their strokeplay.

Although Pant departed just after scoring a sensational hundred, Sundar ensured there were no further slip-ups from the hosts. He brought up his half-century and has started to stitch together another important partnership, this time with Axar Patel.

Washington Sundar joins the party!



He brings up his third Test half-century 👏#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwUzBpp pic.twitter.com/ks0aQDf02R — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

India ended Day 2 in a commanding position at 294-7, already 89 runs ahead of the visitors. Sundar is looking good, unbeaten on 60, while Patel has also got himself a good start. The duo have already added 35 runs together and would be keen to build on it.

From a position of probably conceding a first-innings lead, the turnaround from India has been sensational to say the least. The hosts will be keen to pile more misery on the England team when play resumes on Day 3.