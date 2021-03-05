"Umpire's call dangerous than dad's missed call"- Twitterati reacts to Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Rohit Sharma's long vigil at the crease in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad came to an end after he fell to Ben Stokes just one short of a well-deserved half-century. The 33-year-old would be disappointed after making the tough grind and not going on to make a big one.

Stokes had kept the pressure on Rohit Sharma, bowling five dot balls while taking every delivery away from the right-hander. The all-rounder then brought the last ball back into the 33-year-old, and Rohit Sharma was caught napping.

Rohit Sharma went for an expansive drive but missed the ball altogether as he was rapped on the pads. After being adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire, Rohit Sharma went for a review, but DRS returned an 'Umpire's call'.

Twitterati reacts to Rohit Sharma's dismissal

On a pitch where the other Indian batsmen struggled to score, Rohit Sharma was once again the standout performer. But his wicket has now put a huge dent in Team India's chances of seizing a sizeable first-innings lead.

Fans on Twitter felt Rohit Sharma was unlucky to get out, as the DRS returned 'umpire's call' in two categories. Nevertheless, they also hailed the 33-year-old for his application and willingness to battle it out in tough batting conditions. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

Art of leaving balls outside off-Stump has completely vanished from test cricket 🏏 The only batsman who is assured about where his off stump is @ImRo45 👍 Wat a transformation in his game. Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world right now for me, Period... #INDvsEND — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma was unlucky, two of them were based on umpires call - A classic patient knock from Hitman when things were difficult. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Well played, Rohit Sharma - one of the best knocks from Hitman in longer format, England was bowling well all day but he worked hard for each & single run - scored 49 runs from 144 balls including 7 fours. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma in World Test Championship:



- 1st opener to score 1,000 runs.

- Best average for India.

- Best average as opener.

- Best Strike Rate.

- 2nd Indian to score 1,000 runs.

- 2nd best average.



•The Hitman. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2021

Appreciation Tweet for Rohit Sharma 🔥❤️!!!! pic.twitter.com/e3podgCs81 — Ritika Sajdeh™ (@ImRitika45) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma deserves Man of the series for his batting it is bowling dominated series scoring 345 in 6 innings is damn good @ImRo45 #INDvENG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/HiOqTayS6U — Rakshit singh (@RakshitIm) March 5, 2021

Umpire's Call is more dangerous than Dad's missed call..😑

Rohit sharma became the victim once again! — Atishay (@atishay_agrawal) March 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma is the most unlucky player in the world 50% time he out in umpire call #INDvENG #umpirecall #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/f8ZhSm7JVS — Vinay Kumar Shukla (@vinayshukla212) March 5, 2021

Well played Rohit!

He is the Only batsmen in this series who adapts according to the conditions. Executive and different batting!#INDvsENG #RohitSharma — Sarthak mehta (@ursmehta_7) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma in the On going Test Series for India Background says it all ! 🔥 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/mU42E24P9F — Roshmi Banik (@roshmibanik_) March 5, 2021

Team India resumed Day 2 on 24-1 but struggled to get going. Cheteshwar Pujara, not for the first time, fell to a left-arm spinner as Jack Leach opened the floodgates. Things soon went from bad to worse when captain Virat Kohli departed for a duck off Ben Stokes.

Ajinkya Rahane arrived in the middle and looked to stabilise the Indian innings in the company of Rohit Sharma. However, just when the 39-run partnership was beginning to blossom, Rahane was dismissed by James Anderson on the cusp of Lunch to peg India back once again.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant then added 41 runs for the fifth wicket as the hosts looked to put the pressure back on the opposition. But once again, England struck, this time with the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. With Ravichandran Ashwin also departing cheaply, Pant and Washington Sundar took India to 153-6 at Tea.

With India still more than 50 runs in arrears and only four wickets in hand, the Ahmedabad Test is in the balance, with either team capable of seizing the initiative.