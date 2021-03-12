"SKY is the limit!"- Twitterati reacts after Shreyas Iyer slams a half-century under pressure

Shreyas Iyer's 67 off just 48 balls was a saving grace for what was a shambolic batting performance from Team India. Some would debate about the pitch being too difficult to bat on. But Iyer showed that a better total could have been posted, had the other Indian batsmen applied themselves better.
Shreyas Iyer scored more than half the runs for the hosts as they struggled to reach 124-7 in their 20 overs. The only positive to come out of that innings is the 26-year-old justifying his selection in the playing XI.
Fans on Twitter react to Shreyas Iyer's sensational knock
Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed at the toss that Shreyas Iyer would bat at No. 4. This meant that Iyer's fellow Mumbai teammate, Suryakumar Yadav still had to wait for his maiden India cap.
With the 26-year-old scoring runs on a difficult batting surface, some fans believe the door for an international debut might not open anytime soon for Suryakumar Yadav.
Here is what they had to say about Shreyas Iyer's innings:
Iyer didn't have the greatest of outings Down Under last year, as he struggled in all six games of the limited-overs leg. Barring a handy cameo that helped the Men in Blue win the second T20I in Sydney, it looked all gloomy for the 26-year-old.
He would have surely been under some pressure to repay the faith shown in him by the team management. Coming in to bat with Team India reeling at 20-3, Iyer began to consolidate the Indian innings.
Playing orthodox cricketing shots, he continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. While wickets kept on tumbling from one end, Shreyas Iyer's sensational innings ensured that the bowlers had something to defend.
With Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings and Rishabh Pant in stunning form, one could get a clearer picture towards the end of this series of how India's XI would shape up for the World Cup later this year.