"SKY is the limit!"- Twitterati reacts after Shreyas Iyer slams a half-century under pressure

Shreyas Iyer's 67 off just 48 balls was a saving grace for what was a shambolic batting performance from Team India. Some would debate about the pitch being too difficult to bat on. But Iyer showed that a better total could have been posted, had the other Indian batsmen applied themselves better.

Shreyas Iyer scored more than half the runs for the hosts as they struggled to reach 124-7 in their 20 overs. The only positive to come out of that innings is the 26-year-old justifying his selection in the playing XI.

Fans on Twitter react to Shreyas Iyer's sensational knock

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed at the toss that Shreyas Iyer would bat at No. 4. This meant that Iyer's fellow Mumbai teammate, Suryakumar Yadav still had to wait for his maiden India cap.

With the 26-year-old scoring runs on a difficult batting surface, some fans believe the door for an international debut might not open anytime soon for Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is what they had to say about Shreyas Iyer's innings:

Well played, Shreyas Iyer - India was 20 for 3 from 5 overs then he scored 67 runs from 48 balls including 8 fours and 1 sixes when there wasn't much support from other end. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QBcLfgVIiU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2021

Shreyas Iyer almost sealed his place for T20 World Cup with this knock. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 12, 2021

Beautiful timing from Shreyas Iyer, really fine knock especially when his spot was in danger with Suryakumar Yadav in the bench. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2021

The satisfaction of seeing Shreyas Iyer smash his highest T20i score an hour after a whole app protested against his selection 😍🤤 — Kohli’s 71st ton (@sonalisamtani) March 12, 2021

“Need new haters old ones are Turning into fans” - Shreyas Iyer pic.twitter.com/pbtMZkZSPC — Erisha™ (@madhoshimein) March 12, 2021

Brilliant Half-century from Shreyas Iyer under pressure. Played some glorious cricketing shots. Delightful innings. #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/6KhkHq6UuN — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) March 12, 2021

Shreyas Iyer has shown his experience. He might not be as explosive as SKY, but he knows to time his innings according to situation 💯🙌🏻 Fine innings under absolute pressure 😌#INDvENG #Master — SankarMS__HBD Maddy❤️SivaBalan (@SankarMahhaRajh) March 12, 2021

Lucky are those who went to watch Kohli score but witnessed the great Shreyas Iyer hammering — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 12, 2021

Indian batsmen tonight:



Shreyas Iyer 67 off 48 balls, 8 fours, 1 six, SR 139.58

All others: 55 off 72 balls 4 fours, 2 sixes, SR 76.38



Via @rgcricket#INDvENG #ENGvIND — Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) March 12, 2021

Highest T20I scores for India batting at No.5 or lower:



79* - Manish Pandey vs SA, Centurion, 2018



77* - Yuvraj Singh vs AUS, Rajkot, 2013



65* - Shreyas Iyer vs ENG, Ahmedabad, Today



(Cricinfo)#INDvENG — Allrounder 🏏 (@13_Baghi) March 12, 2021

Main man Shreyas Iyer doing it as usual.

Imagine, there are actual people who think he's not in India's best XI. #INDvENG — Pravir Singh (@Pravir21) March 12, 2021

Timely 50 from Shreyas Iyer especially with all the talk around SKY being given a chance in playing XI. #indvsengt20 #INDvsEng — Meha Bhardwaj (@Bhardwajmeha) March 12, 2021

Iyer didn't have the greatest of outings Down Under last year, as he struggled in all six games of the limited-overs leg. Barring a handy cameo that helped the Men in Blue win the second T20I in Sydney, it looked all gloomy for the 26-year-old.

He would have surely been under some pressure to repay the faith shown in him by the team management. Coming in to bat with Team India reeling at 20-3, Iyer began to consolidate the Indian innings.

Playing orthodox cricketing shots, he continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. While wickets kept on tumbling from one end, Shreyas Iyer's sensational innings ensured that the bowlers had something to defend.

With Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings and Rishabh Pant in stunning form, one could get a clearer picture towards the end of this series of how India's XI would shape up for the World Cup later this year.