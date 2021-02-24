"Oscar goes to Ben Stokes!"- Twitterati trolls all-rounder for claiming controversial catch

Ben Stokes is facing the heat for controversially claiming a catch when the ball seemed to clearly touch the ground. Indian opener Shubman Gill edged one of Stuart Broad's deliveries to the slip cordon. The England all-rounder caught the ball and claimed that he had taken the catch cleanly.

The soft signal from the on-field umpire was out and the final decision was then in the hands of the one sitting upstairs. Replays showed that while Ben Stokes grabbed the ball inches off the ground, some part of it touched the grass.

The third umpire considered it as conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision and Gill was adjudged not out. The England players were clearly not amused by the decision, with skipper Joe Root continuously arguing with the umpire. Ben Stokes gave a sarcastic smile as he couldn't believe that Gill was given not out.

Fans on Twitter in splits after Ben Stokes' controversial claim of the catch

The visitors might have felt that since the soft signal was out, there wasn't enough evidence from just one angle to overturn the decision. However, fans on Twitter begged to differ and trolled Ben Stokes for unsportingly appealing for a dropped catch. Here is what they had to say:

Keep crying 😂 This year oscar goes to ben stokes!🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PEUGWZvH6d — DK (@vasukhare1) February 24, 2021

Root stokes anderson broad 💦💦💦💦💦💦. That catch clearly touched the grass #INDvENG #PinkBallTest — Rohith Fedex (@rohith_fedex) February 24, 2021

@benstokes38 @MichaelVaughan @mohsinaliisb



Can any one explain this...? Reaction of Stokes was for not being able to catch that or was it for getting caught for not faking it properly https://t.co/feZqLfJgO7 — salman karbhari (@Salman_karbhari) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Yeah! Ben stokes' shade was under the ball. Should be given as Out!😂@ShaneWarne @MichaelVaughan pic.twitter.com/NDJnc9R0DW — Dhiraj Srinivasan (@DhirajSrini) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

England's frustration over the decision of Gill just perfectly summed up the kind of day that they have had so far. They had won the toss in the first Test and had put up a big first-innings score. Thus, England hoped to do the same in Ahmedabad after Root made the right call.

But Team India attacked England right from the very first ball. After Ishant Sharma picked up the first wicket in his 100th Test, it was a show from the Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

While Ashwin picked up three, Axar bagged six wickets on his home ground to bowl out the hosts for just 112 runs. The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Gill have successfully negotiated the little time before the dinner break and will look to cash in on the final session.

The visitors, on the other hand, will hope to make full use of the conditions on offer under the lights. They will need to pick up wickets fast, or else they could find themselves way behind in this Test before they even realize it.