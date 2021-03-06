"Better 'Duck' consistency than Afridi" - Twitterati roasts Jonny Bairstow over poor form

Jonny Bairstow's horror run on Indian soil came to an end after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him for zero on Day 3 of the fourth India-England Test.
It was Jonny Bairstow's third duck in his last four Test innings in India. He has been absolutely disappointing in the series.
Fans on Twitter troll Jonny Bairstow for his lean form
While England supporters are livid with Bairstow's poor form, their Indian counterparts did not miss out on an opportunity to take to Twitter and troll the right-handed batsman.
Many believe Jonny Bairstow will now be dropped and may not play Test cricket again. Here is what they had to say:
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), along with the chief selectors as well as the team management, devised a plan to manage the workload of all the players. They began a rotation policy to ensure the cricketers remained fresh, despite spending a considerable amount of time inside bio-bubbles.
Earlier in the year, Jonny Bairstow was England's second-highest run-scorer in the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he was rested for the first two Tests against India as part of the rotation policy.
Several former England players like Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan slammed the policy. They believed England should have played their strongest XI in India.
However, Bairstow's return didn't make any difference in the third Test as he failed to open his account in both innings. Even in the first innings of the fourth Test, where he did get a start, Bairstow looked woefully out of form and was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 28.
Jonny Bairstow is part of England's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against India. It remains to be seen if the batsman manages to make his mark on Indian soil in the shortest format of the game.