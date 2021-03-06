"Better 'Duck' consistency than Afridi" - Twitterati roasts Jonny Bairstow over poor form

Jonny Bairstow's horror run on Indian soil came to an end after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him for zero on Day 3 of the fourth India-England Test.

It was Jonny Bairstow's third duck in his last four Test innings in India. He has been absolutely disappointing in the series.

Fans on Twitter troll Jonny Bairstow for his lean form

While England supporters are livid with Bairstow's poor form, their Indian counterparts did not miss out on an opportunity to take to Twitter and troll the right-handed batsman.

Many believe Jonny Bairstow will now be dropped and may not play Test cricket again. Here is what they had to say:

3rd duck for Bairstow in four innings in this Test series and Ashwin makes it 2 in 2. What a start for India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2021

6 ducks in 9 test innings. I think it's fair to say Bairstow will only be seen in white ball cricket from this point forward for England. #INDvENG #bbccricket — Ian Champ (@Champ_GFC74) March 6, 2021

Jonathon Bairstow v India in last 10 test innings :

15

0

6

0

0

18

0

0

28

0#Cricket — Soumyashree Biswal (@CrickNuffie) March 6, 2021

Very happy to see the performance of Jonny Bairstow @SunRisers — Anil kumar saharan🇮🇳 (@Anilkrsaharan20) March 6, 2021

Couldn't google Bairstow stats, search results only available on duckduckgo #INDvENG — Het Acharya (@Hetacharya12) March 6, 2021

Bairstow Bairstow

in ODI's in Tests pic.twitter.com/l38AunqIN3 — Kanav Bali (@Concussion_Sub) March 6, 2021

At the start of this series, Jos Buttler had the lowest Test batting average out of himself, Ben Foakes, and Jonny Bairstow. He now has the highest. #INDvENG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 6, 2021

Bairstow actually has 6 ducks in his last 5 tests in India#INDvENG — kεz (@realkez) March 6, 2021

Most Ducks since 2010 while batting in Top7 in Tests:-



16: Azhar Ali

15: Ross Taylor

13: BAIRSTOW

13: Asad Shafiq

13: Brathwaite#INDvENG — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) March 6, 2021

Bairstow has been a huge disappointment this series. As one of those who plays spin well, England would have expected a lot out of him. Didn't look the part apart from the first innings in this test. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 6, 2021

Jonny Bairstow has better "Duck" consistency than Shahid Afridi 🦆



3 ducks in last 4 Innings 😂



6 ducks in last 10 innings vs INDIA 🤣🤣🔥#INDvENG — Wiseguy (@not_a_wiseguy) March 6, 2021

In his most recent 9 Test innings against India, Jonny Bairstow (maybe that should be J000000nny Nightmare-Stow) has been dismissed for 6 ducks, has a top score of 28 and averages 5.77. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) March 6, 2021

Johnny Bairstow and his ducks. Mazaa hi aa gaya. #INDvENG — Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) March 6, 2021

Can we all agree that Bairstow should never play test cricket again?#INDvENG — Wes Spearman 💙 🎙✒ (@WesNSpearman) March 6, 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), along with the chief selectors as well as the team management, devised a plan to manage the workload of all the players. They began a rotation policy to ensure the cricketers remained fresh, despite spending a considerable amount of time inside bio-bubbles.

Earlier in the year, Jonny Bairstow was England's second-highest run-scorer in the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he was rested for the first two Tests against India as part of the rotation policy.

Several former England players like Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan slammed the policy. They believed England should have played their strongest XI in India.

However, Bairstow's return didn't make any difference in the third Test as he failed to open his account in both innings. Even in the first innings of the fourth Test, where he did get a start, Bairstow looked woefully out of form and was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 28.

Jonny Bairstow is part of England's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against India. It remains to be seen if the batsman manages to make his mark on Indian soil in the shortest format of the game.