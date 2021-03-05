"Duck-Man" - Fans on Twitter troll Virat Kohli after yet another batting failure

Virat Kohli's poor run of form has continued in the 4th Test against England. The Indian skipper got out for an 8-ball duck on Friday, with his team reeling at 41-3.
It was Virat Kohli's nemesis from the previous night, Ben Stokes, who sent him packing. Stokes' fourth ball of the 27th over was viciously short of good length. Virat Kohli, looking to play it fine towards the third man, went for an awkward poke and gave away a faint edge to the wicketkeeper.
This was only the second time that Kohli had been dismissed for 2 ducks in the same series. Interestingly, the first instance came against England in the disastrous 2014 tour.
Virat Kohli has now also equaled MS Dhoni's grim record for scoring the most ducks as an Indian captain (8).
The wicket was also a result of Ben Stokes's hard graft. The all-rounder bowled 7 overs on the trot on Friday, unremittingly banging the ball short and making the batsmen uncomfortable throughout.
Twitterati slams Virat Kohli for getting out to Ben Stokes on a duck
Fans on Twitter were equally relentless in their criticism of Virat Kohli. While some netizens speculated if Kohli is already past his batting prime, others even compared him to tailenders.
The following are the best reactions:
Rohit Sharma stands tall after Virat Kohli's duck
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is standing strong against the blistering spells by the England bowlers. Both James Anderson and Stokes have troubled him with heavy balls on the body. But the opener has shown conviction in his defense while attacking the spinners on the other end.
Earlier in the day, Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped plumb LBW by Jack Leach for 17 runs. The onus now lies on Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to take the hosts towards a competitive first-innings total.