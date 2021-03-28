"First it was Coin Morgan, now it's Toss Buttler"- Twitterati reacts after Virat Kohli lost yet another toss

Virat Kohli has lost his 10th toss in 12 games during the ongoing home series against England as the visitors have opted to bowl in the third ODI in Pune. The Indian skipper's horrible form with respect to the toss continues as Lady Luck just refrains from smiling at him in this regard.

In today's day and age, toss has become a crucial factor across all three formats. The side that wins it, sometimes gets a significant advantage due to the conditions on offer. Although Virat Kohli's skills as a batsman were never in doubt, he continues to have an appalling win-loss ratio in tosses.

Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli on losing another toss

Since England had made a mockery of India's target of 337 in the second ODI, it was crucial for the hosts to win the toss in the series decider and look to chase. However, India have been put into bat again and will need to find a way to post a huge total and defend it against a formidable batting line-up.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Virat Kohli losing the toss yet again. While some were disappointed, others took a cheeky dig at the Indian captain for being unfortunate yet again. Some also felt bad for Kuldeep Yadav, who missed out playing in the third ODI.

Here is what they had to say:

First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break 🤷‍♂️ #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli toss win record vs England

Tests: 2/14

ODIs: 3/10

T20Is: 3/11

Overall: 8/35



In this entire tour, he won just two tosses in 12 matches.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 28, 2021

Toss to Virat kohli be like - pic.twitter.com/5MD3mtlMtH — Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) March 28, 2021

"It's seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now." - Virat Kohli — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

Virat Kohli again losing the toss #INDvsENG Meanwhile me right now: pic.twitter.com/lDbhBhmDR6 — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) March 28, 2021

Indians everytime Virat Kohli goes out for a Toss!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LTIFkKvwYH — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 28, 2021

The probability of an average adult human climbing to the top of the Mt. Everest is 1/3.45 or 0.289

.

Virat Kohli winning coin tosses has a probability factor of 0.228



Its relatively easier to climb a 8,849 ft hostile chilly mountain than for this guy to win a coin toss — AWOL//Yip-Yip (@Bourbaki23) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

No one :

Virat Kohli trying his luck for the Toss #INDvENG #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/YBWfKImdJq — COLONEL (@CloudyCric) March 28, 2021

Possibility of Virat kohli winning the toss and me getting reply from my crush are same nothing different — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli and losing toss. Still a better love story than Twilight. — Sannu onli 🕊️ (@butterchickkenn) March 28, 2021

ICC ~ We Will Get Rid Of Toss And Let Away Team Decide What They Wanna Do First.



Virat Kohli ~ Ok, Let He Help You With That As A Pilot Project... — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

Natarajan replaces Kuldeep Yadav - India going without a specialist spinner. #INDvENG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2021

India's bowling was under the scanner, as despite them posting a mammoth total of 336-6, England won the second ODI with 39 balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes absolutely clobbered the hosts, especially the spinners. That is why Kuldeep has been replaced by left-arm pacer T Natarajan.

The 26-year-old went for a staggering 84 runs off his 10 overs and was low on confidence. While it may seem harsh on Kuldeep to have been dropped after a solitary bad performance, India simply had no choice going into the decider.

Some still don't agree with Krunal Pandya being India's lone spinning option. But this is the bowling combination that Virat Kohli has gone in with and it will be interesting to see how things pan out.