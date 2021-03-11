Full list of English and Hindi commentators for India vs England T20I series

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the India vs England T20I series, has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the five matches.

The home of Indian cricket will cover the India vs England games in multiple languages. When a fan asked Star Sports about the list of English and Hindi commentators for the upcoming series, Star Sports' Instagram account provided him the names.

English Commentators for India vs England T20I series: Ajit Agarkar, Nick Knight, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik, and Deep Dasgupta.

Hindi Commentators for India vs England T20I series: Aakash Chopra, VVS Laxman, Parthiv Patel, and Gautam Gambhir.

Star Sports' reply to a fan on Instagram

All the names mentioned in the two lists were quite successful on the field. While some made a name for themselves with their fantastic performances in international cricket, others wowed fans with their consistency in the domestic arena.

All the commentators for the India vs England series also have a lot of experience working on the mic.

India vs England T20I series to start on March 12

India vs England | T20I series preview



With the focus shifting to the shortest format of the game, we look at how the two teams are stacked up, what the key battles are going to be, and plenty more on 12th Man TV. 🤩#PlayBold #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ma2h1E158q — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 11, 2021

The India vs England T20I series will be the first international white-ball game series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The BCCI has allowed the fans to fill 50% seating capacity of the world's largest cricketing venue.

The dates for the five T20Is in Ahmedabad are March 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20. All the matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India and England hold the top two ranks on the latest ICC T20I charts. It will be interesting to see which team wins this 5-match series because a victory here will give them a lot of momentum heading into the T20 World Cup later this year.