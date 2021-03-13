It was a courageous and calculated shot: Gambhir on Rishabh Pant's six against Archer

Gautam Gambhir has termed Rishabh Pant's reverse-scooped six against Jofra Archer as a courageous and calculated shot.

Rishabh Pant walked into bat with India in a precarious position at 3/2 in the first T20I against England. However, he took on Archer in the 4th over of the innings, first hitting him over the slip cordon for a six and following it up with a flicked boundary to square leg.

While speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Bangar shared their views on Rishabh Pant's audacious shot, which was similar to the one he played against James Anderson in the final Test.

The former lauded the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman for not only daring to play such a shot but also doing so according to the field settings.

"It was an amazing shot and a courageous shot as well. India had lost two wickets and he came to bat in the first 6 overs. It is a big chance for you and despite that if you can play a shot like that against Jofra Archer. It was a calculated shot as well because the third-man was brought up and deep square leg and fine leg was there. So, a very good shot," said Gambhir.

Sanjay Bangar observed that he was stunned by Rishabh Pant's supreme talent and prowess.

"To play a shot like that against a bowler who is bowling at 140-150 kph and that too when Jofra Archer followed him after seeing him getting into a position for a shot like that, and despite that he got bat to ball is praiseworthy. I was left astonished with his talent, ability and where the skill level has gone," said Bangar.

What does Pant have for breakfast?? Steel?? That reverse lap to Jofra is even more audacious than the one he played against Anderson 🙈🙊 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant played a short but sweet 21-run knock, and was unlucky to hit an aerial flick straight down deep square leg's throat.

"Rishabh Pant is a special player" - Sanjay Bangar

Rishabh Pant has grown from strength to strength in the last couple of months

Sanjay Bangar was further asked how he would react if Rishabh Pant had gotten dismissed to such a shot when he was the coach.

The former Indian batting coach responded that the 23-year-old needs to be given a free license to play in the same buccaneering fashion as he is a proven match-winner.

"He is a special player, he is a match-winner and stroke-maker. And sometimes he will get out playing such shots. So, it will be necessary that he is encouraged to play his natural game and he will then be able to win the maximum matches for the team, the way he did in Australia. He did not get much batting before the Australia tour, he did a lot of hard work. He is playing in the same fashion, he is a game-changer who wins matches for his team," concluded Bangar.

Rishabh Pant has already cemented his place in the Indian Test team with his exploits in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the series against England.

He will hope to come up with some match-winning contributions in the T20I series against the Eoin Morgan-led side to make himself an indispensable member of the Indian limited-overs sides as well.