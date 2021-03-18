Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a very important role at the T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has opined that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a significant role in India's quest for the T20 World Cup title later this year.

The wily swing bowler has staged a comeback to the Indian T20I team after recovering from a thigh injury he sustained in the IPL. The 31-year-old has been afflicted by multiple injuries in the recent past and will hope to remain fit in the foreseeable future.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and new ball ➡️ The deadly combination is back 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2021

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir was asked what role he sees Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing in India's T20 World Cup mission.

The former Indian player responded that the medium-pace bowler will have a crucial role to play, considering his prowess both in the powerplay and at the death.

"He will have a very important role. He can take wickets with the new ball and has emerged as a very good death bowler. When he made his debut in international cricket, he only used to bowl well with the new ball but if you see the last few years, he bowls as well at the death also," said Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will form a potent seam-bowling combination along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"Just think if Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowl together where there is even slight help for the fast bowlers," added Gambhir.

Apart from the aforementioned experienced trio, talented bowlers like Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini have also presented their case for a spot in India's T20I lineup.

It will be a tough call for the Indian selectors and team management if all these bowlers maintain their form and fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an overall complete package" - Gautam Gambhir

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has represented India in 46 T20Is to date

Gautam Gambhir termed Bhuvneshwar Kumar a 'complete package' for the all-round skills he possesses as a bowler.

"He is a very effective bowler and also very clever. He knows how to bowl within his limitations. He has developed an excellent yorker and slower ones. So I feel he is an overall complete package," said Gambhir.

The 39-year-old signed off by stating that Bhuvneshwar Kumar may not have been as penetrative as Bumrah but has been equally economical.

"If you see his overall T20 record, Jasprit Bumrah might have more wickets, but from the point of view of economy Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been as effective as Jasprit Bumrah," concluded Gambhir.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 42 wickets in the 46 T20Is he has played for India. He has been extremely economical in these encounters, having conceded runs at just 7.04 per over.

