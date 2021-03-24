“Genuinely felt good that I got out” - Hardik Pandya tells Krunal Pandya

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has told brother Krunal Pandya that it was good he got out in the first ODI in Pune since everyone got to witness a fabulous innings.

After Hardik was dismissed for one by Ben Stokes, Krunal Pandya came in and raced to a fifty off 26 balls, the fastest by a debutant in ODIs. He and KL Rahul (62 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 112 for the sixth wicket as India put up 317 for 5, batting first.

In an interaction posted on bcci.tv, Krunal Pandya and Hardik discussed the game and the debutant’s performance, in particular. Hardik told his elder brother during the discussion that, in hindsight, it was good he got out. The all-rounder said in this regard:

"I genuinely felt good that I got out, you were batting that well. I was sitting here and thinking it is good that I got out. I saw something very special.”

Krunal Pandya hit seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten innings of 58. He also picked up the wicket of Sam Curran with his left-arm spin. Earlier in the day, Krunal Pandya got his debut cap from Hardik. Reliving the emotions of the day, the elder Pandya said:

"Dream come true, I have worked so hard to be here, especially in the last 1.5 months I have been putting in the hard yards, not in terms of cricket, but everything from taking care of my father. This is all dedicated to my old man, this is due to his blessings. It is an emotional moment for you and me. Getting a cap from you, somewhere up in the air, he will be having a good night today and enjoying how I batted."

Krunal and Hardik Pandya’s father passed away in January this year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Before this game, I got our dad's bag here: Krunal Pandya

During the interaction, Krunal Pandya also revealed that he was carrying their late father’s bag with him. Remembering his dad, the 30-year-old, who is celebrating his birthday today, said:

“Blessings are there, I feel more secure. Our father passed away on the 16th morning, I was playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Our father had a habit of keeping everything ready, his shoes, his pant and his hat. Before this game, I got our dad's bag here, I know he is not with us, I thought I will bring his bag and keep it with us in the dressing room.”

Hardik added:

“He is always going to be with us, this one is for you dad.”

India beat England by 66 runs in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The second one-dayer will be played in Pune on March 26.