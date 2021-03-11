Graeme Swann compares Eoin Morgan to MS Dhoni

Graeme Swann has called England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan an inspirational leader, quite similar to how MS Dhoni used to be for Team India.

Eoin Morgan has grown in stature after leading England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019. He has an excellent record as a T20I skipper as well, having won 31 out of the 54 encounters he has captained the team.

While previewing the India-England T20I series on Star Sports, Graeme Swann shared his views about the likely star performers from the visiting team.

The former off-spinner feels England's chances in the T20Is largely depend on Eoin Morgan's form, as he called the southpaw a talismanic leader like MS Dhoni.

"Eoin Morgan is going to have a good series. He's the leader, he goes in the middle order but it's more on the field. He is for England, what MS Dhoni used to be for India, is the captain and leader. He's got a lot of stature in that team and the players play for him. I think the T20 series will depend on how Eoin Morgan goes. If he has a good series with the captaincy and the bat, I think England will be very strong," said former England spinner Graeme Swann.

Most Runs in Between India vs England T20Is :-



•Virat Kohli - 346 (for IND).

•Eoin Morgan - 314 (for ENG).

•Ms Dhoni - 206 (for IND). — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 10, 2021

Eoin Morgan has scored 2278 runs in 93 T20I innings at an impressive average of 30.37. While his strike rate is 138.99, the left-handed batsman's highest-score in the shortest format of the game is 91.

"I think Dawid Malan will do well" - Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann named Dawid Malan as another player to watch out for

Graeme Swann believes England's Dawid Malan, the top-ranked batsman in T20Is, is likely to come good on batting-friendly Indian pitches.

"I think Dawid Malan will do well. He is a very good player of spin bowling. He is a very strong player through the off-side as well. The Indian grounds should suit him as the wickets don't tend to turn too much in T20 cricket. They are good batting wickets for the most part with quick outfields. You should be excited to watch him play as he has been phenomenal over the last couple of years," said Swann.

The 41-year-old signed off by stating that England are a well-rounded unit. He backed Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to form a potent spin-bowling combination, with Jos Buttler providing the firepower in the batting department.

"Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have a very good rapport in ODIs and T20s. I think England are fairly strong in the spin department. Of course I have forgotten Jos Buttler, I haven't even mentioned him yet and you all know what he can do with his time with Rajasthan Royals. So, England cover all the bases these days," concluded Graeme Swann.

Team India can certainly not take the England team lightly in the upcoming T20I series as the visitors possess a formidable lineup. The Eoin Morgan-led side are also the No.1-ranked team in the shortest format of the game, ahead of the hosts by seven rating points.

Dawid Malan's scores in T20I cricket (most recent last)



78 (44)

50 (36)

10 (10)

59 (40)

53 (36)

11 (13)

39 (29)

55 (34)

103* (51)

11 (12)

23 (23)

54* (36)

7 (8)

66 (43)

42 (32)

21 (18)

19 (20)

55 (40)

99* (47)



He's passed fifty in over half of his innings so far.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lL5VhHsDQU — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 10, 2021