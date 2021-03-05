Graeme Swann feels Ben Stokes has won the battle with Virat Kohli after dismissing him for a duck

Graeme Swann opined that Ben Stokes has won his battle with Virat Kohli on the second day of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

The English all-rounder had exchanged a few words with the Indian cricket team captain on the opening day. Stokes got a chance to bowl against Kohli during Team India's first innings on Day 2.

Kohli blocked the first ball from Stokes before he nicked a short delivery from the English player straight to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. This dismissal marked Kohli's second duck in the ongoing series against England. He had got out for zero in the first innings of the second Test as well.

Talking about Virat Kohli's dismissal on Star Sports during the lunch break on Day 2, former England spinner Graeme Swann said:

"We know when Kohli is starting his innings, he looks to score early, he likes to get on the board. So, he just chased the ball. But if you are not as good as Virat Kohli, you probably do not nick the ball. Because it was that much in the slot, he was probably too late on it. So very well done, Ben Stokes! There were a few words said between them, so Stokes has probably won that battle today. Just an absolute beauty."

Virat Kohli has been consistent with the bat in this series. He had scored two half-centuries in the previous three games. Unfortunately, the Indian captain could not open his account in the fourth Test thanks to a surprise short delivery from Ben Stokes.

"You are not expecting an absolute floater like that" - Graeme Swann analyzes Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli

Graeme Swann explained in his analysis that a batsman never expects a short delivery from a pacer on a wicket where the spinners extract more turn and bounce. Since Virat Kohli had faced only a single fast ball before losing his wicket, Swann felt that Ben Stokes' bouncer caught him by surprise.

"He (Kohli) is world class, we all know that. On this wicket, it is very difficult to start, more so against spin bowlers because of the amount it can turn and bounce. You are not expecting an absolute floater like that (from fast bowler Ben Stokes)," Swann added.