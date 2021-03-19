"Everyone knows I bowl slower balls but they can't hit, so their problem" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has said in a lighter vein that it is the batsmen's problem if they are unable to hit his slower deliveries even after knowing he is going to bowl them.

The seam-bowling all-rounder flummoxed all the England batsmen with his eclectic mix of fast and slower balls in the fourth T20I to help India draw level in the series.

During a post-match interview with Star Sports, Hardik Pandya was asked if resorting to the slower ones was a well-thought-out strategy or if he had spoken to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, or Virat Kohli about it.

The 27-year-old responded that slower deliveries have been his strength for some time and jokingly asked the batsmen to get better at hitting them.

"I have been bowling slower balls for the last one and a half years. Everyone knows I am a right-arm fast bowler but become an off-spinner in between. It is my strength and my fields are also unique. Everyone knows I bowl slower balls, but they can't hit, so their problem," said Pandya.

Love watching you bowl brother! You’ve worked so hard on your bowling. Under pressure and in difficult conditions, you’ve shown your quality yet again 💥 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/hbqKeY0jLu — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya was the most economical bowler across the two teams in the fourth T20I. He conceded just 16 runs in his four overs, while also picking up the wickets of Jason Roy and Sam Curran.

"It is difficult to work on your action" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been bothered by back issues in the recent past

Hardik Pandya stated that he is concentrating more on his fitness than his bowling action.

"Fitness has been very important because it is difficult to work on your action. I was working on that during the entire Test series but at the end of the day, the action changes when you are playing matches otherwise it feels in the nets that the action has changed," said Pandya.

The Surat-born player is hoping that his body will be able to bear the burden of his bowling action if he becomes physically stronger.

"I am also thinking if I become strong, then automatically my body will be able to take more load and after that even if the action is slightly off, the body can cope up. I feel bowling is more a game of the mind. I think like a batsman and I feel that gives me an advantage," concluded Pandya.

Job’s not done yet. We go again on Saturday 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ILhqUt6rfp — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya worked with Bharat Arun on remodeling his bowling action during the Test series against England. Team India will hope that the big-hitting all-rounder remains fit for the foreseeable future, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year.