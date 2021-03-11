“Have benefitted from IPL massively, will continue participating with two T20 World Cups coming up” - Eoin Morgan

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, on Thursday, admitted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a key role to play in his team’s rise in stature in the shorter formats of the game.

The statement comes even as some former England players, including Geoffrey Boycott, have slammed players for prioritising IPL over national duty.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the start of the T20I series, Eoin Morgan said he is hopeful of England players continuing to get better by playing in the IPL. The 34-year-old, who captains Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, said in this regard:

"Yeah, we have benefitted from the IPL massively, and like we are thankful for it, it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign in 2019.”

The England captain added that, with two T20 World Cups coming up, the IPL will continue to remain highly significant. Eoin Morgan elaborated:

“With two T20 World Cups coming up, hopefully, we are going to continue participating in the IPL. It is the biggest T20 tournament in the world; we gain experience and huge confidence from that."

England are the defending champions in the 50-over format and the no. 1 ranked side in T20Is.

Jofra Archer will be rested and looked after keeping World Cup in mind: Eoin Morgan

The England captain, meanwhile, confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer will be fit for the first T20I on Friday. Archer had missed the fourth Test against India with an elbow injury, and there were reports that he might not be fit for the T20I series.

Allaying all concerns about Archer's availability in the T20I series, Eoin Morgan said:

"Everybody is fit to play. Jofra (Archer) is available for the series opener."

Asked if England will strive to keep Archer fit for the T20 World Cup, the England captain replied in the affirmative, saying:

"I think it's with all the three-format players we have; they are a handful of guys. They are managed really well; you look back at the backend of December and January. Jofra had off, and there would be different pockets before the World Cup. Jofra will be rested and will be looked after really well physically and mentally."

England lost the Test series 1-3, but they are expected to provide stiff competition to India in the T20I series.

England have a plethora of power-packed hitters in their ranks - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan himself - which augurs well for the visitors' hopes of winning the series.