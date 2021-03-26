"He’s not Krishna, he’s ‘Karishma'" - Shoaib Akhtar impressed with debutant Prasidh Krishna

Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on Indian debutant Prasidh Krishna following his impressive performance in the first ODI against England. The former Pakistan bowler highlighted how Krishna made a miraculous turnaround after giving away plenty of runs in his opening spell.

Prasidh Krishna achieved the best figures by an Indian debutant in ODI cricket (4-54). The Karnataka bowler could have even managed a five-for had Virat Kohli held on to Eoin Morgan's catch. Nevertheless, the seamer made an impactful debut, and Shoaib Akhtar was left impressed with the 25-year-old's ability to bounce back.

The former Pakistani speedster, who referred to Krishna as 'Karishma', meaning 'a miracle', said on his YouTube Channel:

"He’s not Krishna; he’s ‘Karishma’ (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous. I’m very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England. As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent and skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done and keep it up.”

Prasidh Krishna gave away 37 runs in his first three overs in international cricket. However, he broke the dangerous opening partnership of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy in his second spell. In the end, he finished with the best-ever figures for an Indian debutant in ODI history.

"Not surprised with what Prasidh Krishna did" - KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul wasn't surprised by Prasidh Krishna's explosive debut. The Indian batsman termed the seamer 'brave' and believes the latter is always open to learning.

Advertisement

"Honestly, I am not surprised with what he did. I was always very confident that the next player that is going to come out of Karnataka, is going to be Prasidh; he has a great sense of the game; it's not just his skill but how he understands and reads the game. He is a very keen learner, and he is, like I said, very brave and comes in with a lot of aggression," Rahul said in a press conference.

The Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler will be looking to build on his impressive debut when India take on England in the second ODI on Friday.