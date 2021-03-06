"Hope Rohit Sharma goes on to win a World Cup for India" - Ravichandran Ashwin

In an endearing remark, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said on Saturday that he hopes Rohit Sharma wins a World Cup for India before retiring. Ashwin called Rohit Sharma a 'special batsman' who belongs on the same pedestal as Virender Sehwag and other legendary Indian openers.

Addressing a press conference, Ravichandran Ashwin said that he has known Rohit Sharma for a long time and the opener's success at the top of the order isn't surprising for anyone in the team.

"When you put him on the pedestal of Virender Sehwag and the few other names you mentioned, that's the right place, that's where he belongs. We all know that. My history with Rohit goes a long way back, probably 20 years ago, since I have watched him bat, and he has always been a special batsman."

Ravichandran Ashwin continued by saying that Rohit Sharma is a 'special' player, saying in this regard:

It is not a surprise that you are seeing him on the same lines as Sehwag. It's not evolution; it's just a matter of time. Nobody is surprised with Rohit Sharma for doing what he's doing. He is a special cricketer; he's a special batsman. I just hope he goes on to win a World Cup for India," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin's comments came in the aftermath of India's 3-1 series victory over England. Ashwin was awarded the 'Man of the Series' for his all-round effort (32 wickets and 189 runs), but Sharma wasn't too far behind.

In a low-scoring series where most batsmen struggled, Rohit Sharma scored 345 runs at an impressive average of 57.5. He got starts in almost all the Tests, which paved the way for India's emphatic series win.

Rohit Sharma's knock in Chennai was the defining moment of the series: Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli

In the post-match presentation ceremony after the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, captain Virat Kohli termed Rohit Sharma's innings of 161 in the second Test in Chennai as the 'defining moment' of the four-match series.

“I think Rohit’s knock was the defining moment in us coming back into the series. Getting 160 on that pitch was as good as getting 250 on any good batting wicket. I think it’s definitely one of his best Test knocks, if not the best. That gave us the kind of momentum we needed as a side and really got us into the contest. It was an outstanding innings, and he batted really well at the top of the order,” said Kohli.

India and England will now play a 5-match T20I series, which starts in Ahmedabad on March 12.