"I have learnt the arm ball myself" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel has disclosed how he mastered delivering arm balls. The Indian spinner stated he learned bowling the arm balls himself and Venkatapathy Raju helped him with his quicker deliveries.

Patel also pointed out that he was a fast bowler during the initial phases of his career and that experience assists him in perplexing the opposition batsmen with his pace. Talking to the reporters after Day 1 of the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Axar Patel explained how he learned the art of bowling arm balls.

"I have learnt the arm ball myself. I worked with Venkat Sir (Venkatapathy Raju) at the NCA to master this delivery. I was a fast bowler in the early days of my career, which is why my bowling style is a bit quicker. So, I think my experience of being a fast-bowler also helps me bowl arm balls," said Patel.

Axar Patel created a new record for the best figures by an Indian bowler in pink-ball Tests. With the six-wicket haul at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Patel has joined big names like Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, and Devendra Bishoo on the list of bowlers with six wickets in an innings during a day/night Test.

Axar Patel's 6/38 gives Team India the upper hand in Ahmedabad

Axar Patel took a wicket off the first ball he bowled at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli introduced Axar Patel early in the first innings. The bowler lived up to his captain's expectations by dismissing Jonny Bairstow on the first delivery he bowled. Later in the innings, Patel also got the better of Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, and Jofra Archer.

Axar Patel's six-wicket haul helped restrict England to 112 runs in the first innings. Team India ended Day 1 at 99/3, with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma in the middle.