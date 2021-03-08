"I think it's going to be a fascinating series" - Sam Curran talks about playing T20Is against India

Sam Curran expects the upcoming T20I series against India to be a thrilling affair. The English all-rounder described how playing for England at the international level is a special feeling for every squad member and how this series will help them prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In a virtual media interaction after the Test series against the Indian cricket team, Sam Curran spoke about England's preparations for the 5-match T20I series.

As India will host the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, Curran believes the emphasis would be on the English players to perform well and carry that confidence into the global event.

"I would say any time England go out there, it's going to be an important game. We all saw how competitive the Test series was. It was great to watch. It was a fantastic series, but unfortunately, England did lose. I think again, with the T20s coming up, there is a World Cup. So, there's going to be emphasis on us doing really well, especially being in India now; the World Cup is going to be here as well in October time. So, that's really exciting for us, players," Sam Curran said.

"Personally, any time as a player, you go out there to play for England, the team they are putting out is always going out there to win. I think it's going to be a fascinating series. The boys are really excited," he added.

After losing the ICC World Test Championship series 1-3, the visitors will square off against Virat Kohli's men in five T20Is and three ODIs this month. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the T20Is, while the MCA Stadium in Pune will be the venue for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Can Sam Curran inspire England to a T20I series win against India?

Sam Curran has played eight T20Is for England

Sam Curran made his T20I debut against New Zealand in 2019. Since then, he has represented the England cricket team in eight T20Is, scalping nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.89.

The all-rounder has aggregated 43 runs at a strike rate of 138.71 in his five T20I knocks. Curran has much IPL experience under his belt, having played for the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings. He even has an IPL hat-trick to his name.

Even though Curran did not play the Tests in Ahmedabad, the fans will expect him to perform well in the T20Is because of his experience of playing in this format. It will be interesting to see if he can cement his spot in England's T20 World Cup squad with a memorable outing in the upcoming series.