"Don't think Kuldeep Yadav bowled badly" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Kuldeep Yadav didn't bowl badly in the second ODI against England, highlighting how the spinner was bowling wicket-taking deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya were taken to the cleaners by England batsmen on Friday. The Indian spin duo conceded 156 runs in their 16 overs, with the visitors comfortably chasing down 337 in just 43.3 overs.

Ben Stokes (99 off 52 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls) were the wreckers-in-chief as England leveled the three-match series 1-1. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar hailed the visitors' power-hitting and said:

"Had the spinners bowled in the afternoon, they would have got a little more (from the surface). Especially Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled slower today, his speed was more his natural speed. I liked the line he bowled today. I don't think he bowled badly, but he was found wanting purely because of the kind of power hitting."

The former India batsman added that despite going for plenty, Kuldeep Yadav was bowling his wicket-taking deliveries.

"Kuldeep Yadav was bowling his wicket-taking deliveries, tossing the ball outside the off-stump, but he was getting hit for sixes. The ball wasn't turning off the pitch as much as Kuldeep Yadav would have liked. I would like to see him bowl that wrong-un to the right-hander. Bowling second is a big disadvantage for the spinners because there is nothing in the pitch left anymore," Manjrekar added.

Kuldeep Yadav has had a tough last few years in international cricket. His figures in the ongoing ODI series read 0-152 in 19 overs.

"India will have to rethink their overall team composition" - Sanjay Manjrekar

India lost the 2nd ODI by six wickets.

Sanjay Manjrekar believes India might have to rethink their team composition, given their weakness in the bowling department. The former batsman pointed out how Krunal Pandya is not a 10-over bowler in ODI cricket.

"Krunal Pandya is not your ten over bowler in 50-over format. But it's no surprise he has been included because he can bat well. So India will have to rethink their overall team composition. If they want guys who can bat as well, then they have got to bat with a little more intent knowing that they have depth. So maybe now, when you have a similar situation, 330 will not be the target they will be looking to set against England, especially when they have weakness in their bowling." Manjrekar said.

With the series tied at 1-1, the all-important decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday. England will be keen to end the tour on a high after losing the Test and T20I series.