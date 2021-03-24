"I think Prithvi Shaw deserves to be a part of the ODI squad" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes Prithvi Shaw deserves to be part of India's ODI set-up, following the Mumbai batsman's exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The former India cricketer was quick to add that Shaw needs to be patient as Shubman Gill has moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Prithvi Shaw led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title, scoring a staggering 827 runs in eight matches at an average of 165.40. Even after such magnificent displays, the 21-year-old was overlooked for the ODI series against England.

Speaking on the matter, VVS Laxman explained on Star Sports:

"The way Prithvi Shaw performed, and probably as a captain, he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I think he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad, but the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is whoever have been performers, they have made a sort of a line or a queue. Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well in international cricket, in the opportunity he has got recently."

Moreover, with India already having three to four opening options, Laxman acknowledged that it was tough for the Men in Blue to fit Shaw in the squad.

"Plus, you have experience openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad," the former batsman added.

RECORD ALERT 👍👍



Prithvi Shaw, after scoring 227* vs Pondicherry in the @Paytm #VijayHazareTrophy, now has the highest List A score by a captain in Men's cricket. 👏👏 #CAPvMUM | @MumbaiCricAssoc



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/udXu4rr12o pic.twitter.com/PVjGu9XBka — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 25, 2021

Although Shubman Gill has been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England, he was ignored for the first game, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the innings.

"Prithvi Shaw is a match-winner" - VVS Laxman

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw last played for India in the first Test against Australia in 2020, managing 0 and 4 in two innings. VVS Laxman, who praised the opener for working on his technique, is confident the youngster will soon be representing India again.

"I am sure Prithvi Shaw will get his opportunity. What really impressed me was that he worked on his technique. It is not only about his performances, but there were some issues with his technique, and that is something which he has worked on in the Vijay Hazare, and he has been consistent. He is a match-winner, and I am sure he will get his opportunity," Laxman said.

Shubman Gill might have an outside chance of making it to the playing XI in the second ODI against England as Rohit Sharma took a blow to his elbow while batting.

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game.



Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/s8KINKvCl4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021