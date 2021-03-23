ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on March 23

The Indian cricket team climbed to eighth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after a 66-run victory against England.

Shikhar Dhawan starred for the hosts in Pune as his 98-run innings helped India record their second win in this new tournament.

Meanwhile, England have dropped to fourth position. Their net run rate dipped a bit after the defeat at the MCA Stadium. Courtesy of England's loss, the Afghanistan cricket team has risen to third place.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the first India vs. England ODI.

India has overtaken Zimbabwe and Ireland on the standings

Team India has 19 points to its name in four matches. Virat Kohli's men are still below Pakistan and New Zealand because of their slow over rate during the series against Australia.

England had an opportunity to match Australia's tally. However, Eoin Morgan and co. could not chase a 318-run target against India in Pune.

New Zealand recorded its second victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League earlier today

The @BLACKCAPS have wrapped up the series against Bangladesh, winning the 2nd ODI by 5 wickets, lead by a brute 105 from Tom Latham.



Catch highlights and the replay, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/I4apqisGj5 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 23, 2021

Before India defeated England in Pune on Tuesday evening, the New Zealand cricket team had recorded a win against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham led his team from the front with 110* in the second innings. His century guided New Zealand to a five-wicket win.

Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun took Bangladesh to 271/6 in 50 overs. However, their efforts went in vain because of Latham and Devon Conway's match-winning performances.

Bangladesh's net run rate has dipped to 0.593 after two consecutive losses in New Zealand. While the Kiwis have now taken an unassailable lead, they will be keen to win the third match and take their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points tally to 30.

"I thought we should have won this game"



A disappointed Tamim Iqbal sums up his team's chances in the match



Catch highlights and the replay, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/jP008IDwmr — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 23, 2021