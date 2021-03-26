ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on March 26

England ended Team India's 2-match winning streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with a thumping victory at the MCA Stadium on Friday. The visitors chased a 337-run target inside 44 overs to secure the number one position in the points table.

England now has the same points as Australia, but their net run rate is much better than the Aussies.

Meanwhile, the Indian team retained the eighth spot in the rankings despite losing their third match in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Virat Kohli's men will have an opportunity to overtake Pakistan by winning the next game against England.

England is now at the helm of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Jason Roy (55), Jonny Bairstow (124), and Ben Stokes (99) were the architects of England's fourth victory in the new tournament. The 3 batsmen fired in unison to ensure that the Indian cricket team did not stand a chance of winning the game despite posting a total of 336 runs on the board.

New Zealand break into the Top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

Player of the Alesha Mart ODI Series! Devon Conway was the only player with 200+ runs in the 3 match series. His 126 today at the @BasinReserve was also the highest score in the series. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/SS7YjP8i8e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 26, 2021

Before England defeated India in Pune, the New Zealand cricket team recorded their third consecutive win against Bangladesh to enter the Top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

James Neesham (5/27), Devon Conway (126), Daryl Mitchell (100*), and Matt Henry (4/27) shone for the home side as they registered a 164-run victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

With this win, the Black Caps took their tally to 30 points in three matches. Their net run rate of 2.352 is the best in the competition while Bangladesh slipped to the fifth spot after a hat-trick of losses in New Zealand.

Just like that @JimmyNeesh has FIVE! 5-27 his best figures in an ODI. The LBW wraps up the game to complete a 164 run victory at the @BasinReserve. A 3-0 win in the Alesha Mart ODI Series. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/byrejmgS3b — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 26, 2021