ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on March 28

India recorded their first series win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League by defeating England 2-1. Following their triumph, Virat Kohli's men have climbed to the seventh in the ICC points table.

The Men in Blue have 29 points to their name after playing two series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran's brilliance with the bat ensured that England retained their pole position. Australia have the same points as England, but their net run rate is lower than that of Eoin Morgan's men.

You gave your all @CurranSM 👏



An incredible effort.



India win by 7 runs.



Scorecard: https://t.co/M2ktxQ420C pic.twitter.com/EjK1JufoVZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 28, 2021

Here's the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the India vs England ODI series.

England is still at the helm of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

With 40 points in nine matches, England hold the number one position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. Meanwhile, India have overtaken Pakistan by registering their third win in the ICC Super League.

Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64 & 0/48), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/42), Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Shardul Thakur (4/67 & 30) were the architects of India's win in the final ODI against England on Sunday.

Despite Sam Curran's unbeaten 95*, the visitors fell tantalisingly short a 330-run target at the MCA Stadium.

India win!



Natarajan gives away just six runs in the final over, giving his team a seven-run victory.



It means India take the ODI series 2-1! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Au4lyUs2EM — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2021

What's next for India and England in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

Team India's ODI schedule for the remaining 2021 season is not out yet. However, the Men in Blue will likely visit Sri Lanka for a 50-over series later this year. Even a home series against New Zealand is on the cards.

Meanwhile, England will play their next ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka at home. Following that series, England will welcome Pakistan for anothers eries.