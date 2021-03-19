"India played a lot better than us"- Eoin Morgan after England's defeat in 4th T20I

Eoin Morgan acknowledged that Team India were the better side in the 4th T20I, as the hosts registered an 8-run win to keep the series alive going into the final game.

The England skipper added he was happy at the halfway stage with his side's performance as he expected dew to make it difficult for the Indian bowlers to defend a total of 186. However, the Men in Blue emerged victorious despite the conditions being adverse for bowling

England seemed to have the upper hand going in the last four overs of the chase. But the double strike from Shardul Thakur in the 17th over changed the complexion of the game as the seamer got the better of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan on consecutive deliveries.

Speaking after the game at the post-match presentation ceremony, Morgan praised India and accepted his side were the second-best team on the day.

"It's definitely been the closest game in the series so far. India played a lot better than us tonight and thoroughly deserved to win. A lot more dew throughout the whole game. The game did ebb and flow a lot. Went from position to bowling well to chasing the game and then batting well and being in complete control, and then the momentum of the game swung back into India's favour, and in the last over, a few balls made it interesting," Eoin Morgan said.

"Upon reflection, we were very happy at the halfway stage, knowing the due was around, the ball didn't offer a great deal of turn, and we were in control in lot of the game," the 34-year-old added.

Eoin Morgan also praised Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes for their quickfire 65-run partnership, which brought England back into the game. However, the skipper was frustrated that none of the middle-order batsmen managed to bat until the end.

"They (Bairstown and Stokes) did the basics really well and got themselves in after losing a couple of wickets. Starting fresh is never easy in any format of the game, especially more difficult in T20 cricket when the run rate is up at 10 and 11 but they managed to negate that. It was nice for them to get us back in the game, but ultimately it was frustrating given the experience we have in that department not to have one or two guys there at the end," Eoin Morgan said.

"Trying to learn as much as we can before the World Cup" - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan clearly has one eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup and didn't mind that the series will be decided in the final game. The England skipper is keen to learn from this experience as he believes the upcoming encounter will be the closest experience his side will get of a World Cup game.

"Our journey, trying to learn as much as we can before the World Cup, is important. We really want to play in must-win games like this. They are the closest thing we get to play in a World Cup or Champions Trophy, and against a fantastic side like India, it should be a great game," the England skipper concluded.

The series decider will be played on Saturday at the same venue in Ahmedabad.