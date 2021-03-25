"India have set up some sort of machine to manufacture new players"- Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq has been left surprised by the depth India have in all three formats. He jokingly remarked that India have set up 'some sort of machine' to produce new talented players.

Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were the latest debutants for India, playing in the first ODI against England. Prasidh Krishna achieved the best figures for an Indian on debut (4-54), while Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest half-century by a debutant in ODI cricket (off 26 balls).

Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq highlighted how, since the Australia series, youngsters have been coming into the Indian team and giving match-winning performances.

"I think India have set up some sort of machine to manufacture new players. There were two debutants again. This gives a clear signal to the senior cricketers that you have to perform well to stay in the side; I’m noticing since the Australia series that in every match or format, a youngster turns up and gives outstanding performance. Seniors have their role, but when juniors perform like this, then it speaks a lot about the side. India’s performance has been this good in the last six months because of their youngsters," the former Pakistan skipper said on his YouTube channel.

Over the last few months, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and T Natarajan have made their debuts across formats for India. And almost everyone has impressed in their debut game/series too.

Inzamam-ul-Haq on the turning point in the first India-England ODI

India won the first ODI by 66 runs.

Inzamam-ul-Haq opined that the quickfire 112-run partnership between KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya made the difference for India in the first ODI against England, where the hosts registered a win by 66 runs.

"That (KL Rahul & Krunal Pandya's partnership) was the turning point. If India had scored 270-280, then England would have chased it, but that 30 runs difference came in the total because of Krunal Pandya, who scored 58 off 31 balls. That’s why I’m saying that there’s a machine in India now," Inzamam added.

India will be looking to wrap up the ODI series after taking a 1-0 lead in the 3-match contest. The second ODI will be played on Friday, March 26 in Pune.

