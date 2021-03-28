India vs England Playing XI and Toss updates for 3rd ODI

Jos Buttler won the toss in the final India vs England ODI and invited the hosts to bat first. Unfortunately, Indian skipper Virat Kohli ended this 3-match series without winning a single toss.

The Indian cricket team won the first ODI by defending a 317-run total, but England chased down a 337-run target in the second game. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow destroyed the Indian spin bowlers. As a result, the home team has dropped Kuldeep Yadav for the final match and included T Natarajan in his place.

Meanwhile, the visitors have also made a change to their playing XI. Mark Wood has come in for Tom Curran, who leaked 83 runs in the previous ODI.

Virat Kohli's men will be keen to get off to a good start in the powerplay overs. Although Rohit Sharma has not yet fired in this series, the team management has backed him. Even Shikhar Dhawan has got another chance after a 17-ball 4 in his last inning.

Prasidh Krishna will be the player to watch out for in the final India vs England ODI (Image courtesy: BCCI)

The winner of this game will not only take the trophy home, but they will also gain 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Here are the squads of the two teams for the India vs England ODI series.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Who won the toss today?

England have won the toss and elected to field first.

What is the playing XI for today’s India vs England match?

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.