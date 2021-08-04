IND v ENG 2021: "India will try to play with four fast bowlers" - Kamran Akmal

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal feels India might be tempted to play with four frontline fast bowlers in the first Test against England. As per the pictures, there is live grass on the wicket and Akmal feels going in with four pacers and a spinner is the right combination for India.

Kamran Akmal also believes the Indian team will be ready to take on the English challenge because of the amount of time they have spent in these conditions. Having played the World Test Championship final and also a warm-up game, India have a great chance to win the Test series in England.

In a video on his YouTube Channel, Kamran Akmal explained why going in with four pacers would be a good idea for India.

"This is a great chance for the Indian team to win the series," said Kamran Akmal. "There are five Tests but they have been there in England since a long time and would have been used to the conditions. They played the WTC final and also played the side games so will be used to the conditions by now.

"According to me they will try to play four pacers and a spinner as apparently there is grass on the wicket," Akmal added.

KL Rahul is likely to open if he plays: Kamran Akmal

The injury count in the Indian camp increased once again when Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet during practice and was ruled out of the first Test. With Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav still in quarantine, Kamran Akmal feels KL Rahul is the only proper opening option that India have.

Rahul has scored a brilliant hundred in the warm-up game and looks in good touch at the moment. However, it remains to be seen whether the team management sees him as a natural replacement for Agarwal. In this regard, Akmal said:

"There are a number of injury woes in the Indian camp. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are still in quarantine and aren't available for selection. After Shubman Gill's injury, even Mayank Agarwal has become unfit. Probably KL Rahul will open if he plays."

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul is Practicing batting in the Nets sessions ahead of Test Series against England. pic.twitter.com/ogmyzSnBK3 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 27, 2021

The first Test between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from Wednesday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee