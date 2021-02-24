Watch: Ishant Sharma takes the first international wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ishant Sharma kicked off his 100th Test match in style with a wicket off his ninth delivery. Sharma dismissed England opener, Dom Sibley, to mark the first international wicket at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ishant Sharma opened the bowling for Team India in the pink-ball Test match against England. He bowled a maiden over to begin the proceedings. In his second over, he overstepped while delivering the third ball. However, Ishant Sharma bounced back perfectly by finding the edge of Dom Sibley's bat off the subsequent delivery.

Rohit Sharma made no mistake at the second slip as India sent Sibley back to the dressing room before the England opener could open his account.

Dom Sibley did not look comfortable from the very first ball he faced. The English opener did not score a single run off Jasprit Bumrah's six deliveries in the innings' second over and lost his wicket to Ishant Sharma soon after.

With this wicket, the Indian cricket team has gained the upper hand in this crucial pink-ball Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Can Ishant Sharma replicate his 2019 pink ball heroics in Ahmedabad?

Ishant Sharma was the hero of India's maiden pink-ball Test match win

Team India played their first-ever pink-ball Test match against the Bangladesh cricket team in November 2019. Ishant Sharma was the hero of India's victory at Eden Gardens and won the Man of the Match award after bagging nine wickets in two innings.

Interestingly, none of India's spinners could scalp a wicket in that pink-ball Test. Skipper Virat Kohli has preferred to include three spinners and two pace bowlers in the playing XI for the Ahmedabad Test.