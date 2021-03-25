"It’s just a factory, the structure is so good" - Sanjay Bangar gushes over India's talent pool

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has praised the country's operating and cricketing structure. With so many talented players emerging, Bangar termed India's talent pool a 'factory'.

Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made their debuts for India in the first ODI against England. Both came up with the goods, with Pandya smashing the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODI history. Meanwhile, Krishna's figures of 4-54 were the best-ever by an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

Sanjay Bangar compared India's depth to the great Australian team of the past and suggested that the Men in Blue could even field two teams at the international level.

"There was a time in international cricket when Australia used to field two teams, Australia and Australia A. I remember a tournament which was held in Australia and actually, Australia were participating with two teams. So, India, with the depth of talent they have at the moment. It’s just a factory; the structure is so good," the former India international said on Star Sports.

Bangar also lauded the IPL and India's domestic set-up.

"The IPL leaves a great foundation; the first-class set-up is absolutely fantastic. We have the quantity, and we have the quality, so there are so many choices, and at times you feel envious of the amount of talent the team possesses, the bench strength," he added.

India have handed out quite a few debuts in the last few months across all formats. The likes of T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav have all looked like they belong at the international level.

Sanjay Bangar explains why Krunal Pandya got the nod ahead of Axar Patel in ODIs

Krunal Pandya scored 58*off 31 balls on his ODI debut.

Axar Patel stole the limelight in the Tests against England, claiming 27 wickets in three matches in his debut series in the longest format of the game. However, Krunal Pandya was favored over Patel for the ODI series.

Sanjay Bangar explained that Pandya deserved to play in the 50-over series, given his performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Krunal Pandya richly deserves for his Vijay Hazare performances, having scored two 100s and picked up wickets and has got a chance. If Axar is good for a T20I and Test matches, then he should be good enough for 10-over or ODI cricket as well. I believe continuity is critical to any player’s confidence," Bangar explained.

India currently lead the three-match ODI series against England 1-0. The hosts will be keen to wrap up the series by winning the second match on Friday.