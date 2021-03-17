“It will be a brilliant achievement to win against India in India” - Mark Wood

England fast bowler Mark Wood, on Wednesday, said that it would be a huge achievement if England manage to beat India in the ongoing five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad.

Mark Wood was exceptional with the ball in the third T20I, dismissing KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as England beat India by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. After Wood’s impressive bowling effort, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (83 not out) and Jonny Bairstow took England home in a chase of 157.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the fourth T20I against India, Mark Wood said that a win in India would be a huge confidence booster ahead of the World Cup to be played in the same country.

"Brilliant achievement it will be to win against India in India. They are a top side; it will give us huge confidence going into the English summer and the World Cup being here, although we are trying a few different things and a few different rules for certain players. It is a good opportunity when you put wins on the board as we did before the 50-over World Cup; it gives you confidence," said the 31-year-old.

The pacer added that he is trying to pick up things and improve his effectiveness in this part of the world. Mark Wood elaborated in this regard:

"Watching the Indian bowlers, I have played with Shardul Thakur at CSK; I have looked at his slower ball, that is something I can try to have in my game. Behind the scenes, I am trying to learn a few new things. It is always about picking up things; these are the conditions we will face in the World Cup."

Both teams like to chase, looking at how the batting lineups are: Mark Wood

The toss has had a major impact in the ongoing T20I series so far. The teams winning the toss have inserted the opposition in and have chased targets with ease.

However, Mark Wood feels bowling first is not always advantageous, explaining:

"If you bowl second, you have the chance to see what the opposition has done and what works for them. Both teams like to chase, looking at how the batting lineups are. Often we know that we will be bowling first if we win the toss because that's how we play and how we back ourselves.

Mark Wood observed that the toss is not as big a factor as it has been made out to be. He said England have a lineup that can bat first well and post a good score.

"If the wicket is something else, then I am sure we will be happy to bat first. We have a lineup that can bat first well and post a good score. Both teams do like to chase (because of) the dew factor. I am not sure it is really something that will make me nervous. If we can execute well, I am sure we will do well. For the T20Is, I think the toss is being made a bigger issue than it really is. If either team has to bat first, they will think they can win the game. I don't think it is a huge disadvantage; both teams just like to chase. I think it is being made a bigger deal in the T20Is," Mark Wood added.

The fourth game of the five-match series will be played in Ahmedabad on Thursday.