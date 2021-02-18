Joe Root to miss ODI series against India - Reports

England star Joe Root is likely to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against India starting on March 23.

England's selectors are yet to rubber-stamp this move, but reports from the Daily Mail indicate that Root will be given a rest after the Test series.

The four-match Test series is followed by a five-match T20I series. Joe Root hasn't been picked in the 16-man squad for the T20I series against India.

The decision-makers at the England Cricket Board are sticking to their rotation policy.

As per reports, given the logistical difficulties of sending players in and out of the bio-bubble, England are likely to name a similar group of players from the T20I squad for the following three-match ODI series.

Hence, Joe Root is likely to miss out.

This should be some series! 🤩



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 11, 2021

The England skipper has been in terrific form in Tests since the turn of the year, scoring three back-to-back big centuries in Asian conditions.

With the Test series against India tied at 1-1, Joe Root and his team will be looking to fight back after their humbling defeat in the second Test in Chennai.

Root faced a rare failure this year, scoring 6 and 33 in the two innings in the second Test.

Moreover, England cannot afford to slip up as they need to win both their upcoming games to book their place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Joe Root - An integral member of England's ODI team

Joe Root

The 30-year-old did not find a place in the T20I team, but Joe Root has been a vital member of England's side in the 50-over format.

The Test skipper holds the record for most hundreds by an Englishman in ODIs (16). Eoin Morgan, the white-ball captain, is second on the list with 13 hundreds to his name.

Joe Root has played 149 ODIs, scoring 5962 runs at an average of 50.10.

Against India, the batsman averages higher than his career average.

In 18 ODIs against the Men in Blue, he has scored 728 runs at an average of 56, including three fifties and three hundred.