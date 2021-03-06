Watch: Joe Root takes an 'awkward' blow off Virat Kohli's throw

Joe Root was hit in an 'awkward' area, as a throw from Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't end up where it was meant to.

The England captain placed the ball at short cover and had no intention of taking a single. But Kohli gathered the ball and threw it straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

However, the 32-year-old couldn't control his throw as the ball headed straight to Joe Root. Pant tried his best to collect the ball but couldn't as it bounced off the pitch and hit Root.

Virat Kohli was quick to head towards Root and apologised for his wayward throw. Joe Root saw the lighter side of things and said, "Virat, come on, man!". Thankfully there was no injury to Joe Root, and the game moved on.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli's throw hitting Joe Root:

Joe Root shines amidst the ruins

Earlier in the day, after Team India took a first-innings lead of 160 runs, England got off to a disastrous start in their second essay.

Wickets fell like nine pins, but Joe Root kept alone vigil as he tried to thwart the Indian spinners and delay the inevitable for the visitors.

Advertisement

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel spinning a web around the English batsmen, the visitors were reduced to 30-4. Joe Root remained defiant, though, and put together a 35-run stand with Ollie Pope.

However, after Pope fell with the team score on 65, Joe Root also followed suit for a decent 30 as India closed in on an innings victory.

Dan Lawrence and Ben Foakes, the last recognised batting pair for England, took their team to Tea without losing another wicket. But the writing is on the wall for the beleaguered visitors, who have struggled to come to terms with the Indian spinners on a turning track once again.

Tea in Ahmedabad ☕



A terrific session for India. Axar and Ashwin picked three wickets each.



England go in at 91/6, still trailing by 69 runs. #INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/H2B5hAGZ5s — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Barring an unexpected rearguard action from Lawrence and Foakes, Joe Root's men are headed for a defeat inside three days.

Team India will fancy their chances of picking up the four remaining wickets after Tea to wrap up the series 3-1 and book their place in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's later this year.