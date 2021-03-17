Jofra Archer and I have a friendly competition: Mark Wood

Mark Wood has revealed that he enjoys a friendly fast bowling competition with fellow England pacer Jofra Archer, with each keeping track of the other’s speed.

The England pacers played a key role as the visitors beat India in the third T20I on Tuesday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Mark Wood, who missed the second game due to an injury, was on song in the third T20I. He dismissed Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the powerplay to have the hosts reeling at 24 for 3.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer consistently clocked over 90 mph and had the Indian batters in severe discomfort. When asked who is faster between the two, Wood replied:

“We always get this question. Me and Jofra have a friendly competition, and obviously, he’s very fast as well.”

Mark Wood, who stated that he has enjoyed the conditions in Ahemedabad, explained his role in the team.

“The two pitches I’ve played on have a bit of bounce, and I enjoyed those conditions. My role in the team is to try and bang it on a good length and make something happen,” Wood said.

Very hard to bowl to Virat Kohli: Mark Wood

Virat Kohli en route to his 77*

Mark Wood conceded just 14 runs in his first three overs, claiming three wickets. But he was taken to the cleaners by Virat Kohli, who smashed a 46-ball 77 not out. The Indian skipper struck two sixes and a boundary in the pacer’s final over.

“Kohli’s a fantastic player and very hard to bowl at, and he played some great shots in the end. It’s good to play against great players and test yourself. It’s a shame I went [for runs] in the last over, but credit to Virat,” Mark Wood added.

Mark Wood has become a key member of England’s T20I side. In 13 matches in the shortest format, he has picked up 22 wickets at an impressive average of 18.68.

