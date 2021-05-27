Jofra Archer might play against India but won't put any deadlines on his injury: Ashley Giles

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of men's cricket Ashley Giles hasn't completely ruled out Jofra Archer's participation in the Test series against India. He said the pacer's second elbow surgery on Wednesday went 'well' and he might recover in time to feature in some of the 5 Tests against Virat Kohli's team.

Jofra Archer was ruled out of England's 2-Test rubber against New Zealand after a freakish injury in his right elbow flared up in the County Championship. The 26-year-old made his priorities clear earlier in the day by saying he won't push for recovery because his 'primary focus' is to play in the T20 World Cup and Ashes.

Ashley Giles echoed the stance and said the ECB won't 'put any deadlines' on the recovery process.

"Not yet. I've talked a lot about our objectives in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes and we need to make sure he is best prepared for that. If it went swimmingly, we may see him earlier but we're not going to put any deadlines on it. I'm very confident we'll get him back, and get him back as we've seen Jofra in the past. The surgery went well and if he recovers in the right amount of time, he'll be relieved, almost, that the shackles are off and he can come back and do what he loves doing," Giles was quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The ECB has said that Jofra Archer will now undergo an 'intensive rehabilitation' and progress will be monitored in four weeks.

England bowler @JofraArcher successfully underwent a surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues.



His return to bowling will be reviewed by his consultant after four weeks of intensive rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/hgscoBRX24 — ICC (@ICC) May 26, 2021

The 5-Tests will begin on August 4 and the T20 World Cup and Ashes will be played at the end of the year. Between the two lies the inaugural edition of The Hundred and possibly the second half of the IPL 2021. Jofra Archer missed the first half of the opulent league due to the same injury which first came up in March.

"Two different injuries in that elbow holding Jofra Archer back" - Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles further said two different injuries to the same elbow have had a major impact on Jofra Archer. He added that it has been 'frustrating' for the towering quick but reiterated that the main goal currently is his well-being.

"Every player is different. I think the thing that has been holding Jofra back is that he's had two different injuries in that elbow and it stops him doing what he does incredibly well - which is bowl quick. That must be frustrating for him. But the most important thing is that we look after and care for his injury and him. So his well-being is very important," added Giles.

Jofra Archer has 13 Test appearances to his name so far where he has gleaned 42 wickets at an average of 31.05.