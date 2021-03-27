"Too good for me" - Jos Buttler opens up on Prasidh Krishna's yorker

Although it was not enough to win the game for India, Prasidh Krishna's searing yorker to clean bowl Jos Buttler for a 3-ball duck gave the hosts a glimmer of hope in the 2nd ODI on Friday.

The crackerjack delivery came in the 36th over. England was strolling toward the target at 287-3 and Jos Buttler was the new man in. Prasidh Krishna had accounted for a set Jonny Bairstow earlier in the over so Buttler carefully saw through the first two deliveries he faced.

Prasidh Krishna hurled the 4th ball right at the base of Jos Buttler's off-stump. The batsman was beaten by pace and failed to bring his bat down in time, only to see his stumps in a mess.

Jos Buttler opened about the delivery on the eve of the 3rd ODI. He remarked that it was 'too good' for him. Buttler, however, also added that English batsmen have played the young pacer well too.

"Yeah, good ball. Too good for me at that time. Credit to him, he bowled a good bowl. Few guys have seen him in the IPL at KKR but yeah, he has bowled pretty well but the guys have played him pretty well as well," said Jos Buttler.

Unfortunately for the hosts, it was the last English wicket to fall in the game. Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone gunned down the target with 39 balls too many to hand England a series-leveling win.

How have Jos Buttler and Praisdh Krishna performed in the series?

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler played in just the first Test of the 4-match series, scoring 30 and 24. He returned to full-time duties in the T20I series and collected 172 runs across 5 games - second only to Virat Kohli. The stand-in skipper has collected just 2 runs in the ODIs and will look to make the most of the decider on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna made his debut in the first ODI. The 25-year-old has impressed all and sundry with his skiddy pace and resilience. Currently, he is at the top of the bowling charts in the series with 6 wickets at an average of 18.67.

