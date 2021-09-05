IND vs ENG 2021: KL Rahul fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent over his dismissal

India's KL Rahul has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at the third umpire's decision following his dismissal in the fourth Test between England and India.

On the last ball of the 34th over in India's second innings bowled by James Anderson, KL Rahul edged one to the keeper but was given not out by the on-field umpire. However, the English players firmly believed that the ball hit the bat and challenged the umpire's decision by sending it upstairs.

In the replays, UltraEge confirmed a huge spike, and thus, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision. But KL Rahul felt he didn't nick it and looked highly disappointed with the umpire as he walked back to the pavilion.

According to Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match," KL Rahul was fined for his behavior.

The decision was made by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and match referee Chris Broad. KL Rahul accepted the charges laid against him, and therefore a formal hearing won't be needed.

A demerit point will also be added to KL Rahul's disciplinary record as it was his first offense in a 24-month period.

KL Rahul's contribution in India's fightback in the fourth Test

After being bundled out for only 191 runs in the first innings and falling behind England's total by 99 runs, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a remarkable fightback.

They added 83 runs together, narrowing India's deficit before KL Rahul got out after a well-made 46. Rohit Sharma registered his first overseas hundred (127 runs off 256 balls) and teamed up with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 61 runs to build another important partnership.

At the close of play on Day 3, India took a good lead of 171 runs, courtesy of these players' efforts. With Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja still out in the middle and with more batting to follow, India will be looking to extend that lead further and give England a huge target to chase.

