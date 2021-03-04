KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting for their opportunities: VVS Laxman on why Shubman Gill needs to score big

According to VVS Laxman, Shubman Gill needs to convert his starts into big scores or the Indian team management may look to replace him with KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut against Australia in December last year. Since then, the 21-year-old has scored 378 runs in 13 Test innings. Gill has three half-centuries to his name but is yet to record a ton.

Gill has not played a big knock in the ongoing home series against England. He entered the 4th Test with only 40 runs in his last four knocks. James Anderson dismissed Gill for a duck in the first innings on Thursday.

Discussing Shubman Gill's disappointing performances in recent times, VVS Laxman told Star Sports:

“I just felt once he (Shubman Gill) got starts, he did not convert them into big scores and now the pressure will be on him. You also have to remember you’ve got KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting for their opportunities."

"He's (Shubman Gill) got little bit of a technical issue. You can see his head is falling over, his right leg is coming across just to overcompensate," VVS Laxman said

Shubman Gill scored a fifty during his first Test on home soil and had scores of 29 and 50 in the Chennai Test. However, in the next match, he aggregated only 14 runs in two innings. Olly Stone and Jack Leach trapped him in front of the stumps in the first and the second innings, respectively.

Shubman Gill has got a little bit of a technical issue: VVS Laxman

Shubman Gill was trapped in front of the stumps in the fourth Test.

Analyzing Shubman Gill's dismissals in the series against England, VVS Laxman opined the youngster has a few technical issues he needs to fix. Laxman believes Gill was uncomfortable against the in-swinging deliveries, a flaw that resulted in his LBW dismissal off a James Anderson delivery in the 4th Test.

“Definitely (he needs to work against the incoming deliveries) especially on a wicket like this, which is a flat one compared to the previous pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad. He’s got a little bit of a technical issue. You can see his head is falling over, his right leg is coming across just to overcompensate," said VVS Laxman.

Jimmy Anderson strikes on the third ball



Shubman Gill is lbw for nought!