Watch: Krunal Pandya breaks down remembering his late father after a record 50 on ODI debut

Krunal Pandya's emotions got the better of him as the all-rounder broke down remembering his late father after scoring a sensational fifty on his ODI debut for India.

The 29-year-old wasn't able to speak anything about his knock at the end of the Indian innings as he was overcome in emotion.

Krunal Pandya then hugged his brother Hardik and cried his heart out, showing how deep a bond he had with his father and how much the innings he played would have meant for his late dad.

Here is the video of Krunal Pandya getting emotional during the post-innings interview:

Krunal Pandya makes an ODI debut to remember

After amassing 388 runs in only five innings in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, a maiden ODI call-up was always on the cards for Krunal Pandya. The left-hander had a stupendous average of 129 in the tournament, scoring two centuries in the tournament for Baroda.

There were certainly some doubts about the Indian batting being a bit light in the first ODI against England in Pune, as Krunal Pandya played as a batsman who could bowl a bit. However, the 29-year-old put all such perceptions to bed.

Krunal Pandya stroked the fastest 50 ever by an ODI debutant, smashing an unbeaten 58 off just 31 balls. In the process, the left-hander, along with KL Rahul, provided his team a much-needed late flourish after a mid-innings stutter.

Fastest 50 in a debut match for #KrunalPandya. What a man! Hardik's reaction has my heart. Be super Proud.❤👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/d2fv8hTZyR — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 23, 2021

The elder Pandya's innings assumed greater significance, as India had just lost the wicket of the hard-hitting Hardik Pandya, while KL Rahul was also struggling to time the ball.

With less than ten overs left in the Indian innings, the hosts were in danger of finishing with an underwhelming total. But Krunal Pandya had other ideas. Flying out of the blocks, the 29-year-old made his intentions clear with three boundaries. Suddenly, Rahul also recovered his mojo as runs began flowing from both ends.

Thanks to Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul scoring 112 off 57 deliveries, Team India posted a competitive 317-5 on the board.